EastEnders: George and Elaine wedding off as Cindy honeytrap is put into motion?

George and Elaine are about to get wed on EastEnders – well, correction, they were. But, then Cindy threw a spanner in the works.

Tonight (Monday, November 25), saw Cindy work with Elaine to honeytrap George. And, the outcome wasn’t as Elaine had hoped.

But, as George calls the wedding off, is this truly the end of their marriage plans?

George didn’t take well to Cindy’s advances (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Cindy tried to honeytrap George

This evening, Elaine had her concerns over her upcoming wedding to George. These fears were sparked after an ex of her former husband’s appeared on the night of her hen do.

Speaking to Cindy, Elaine wanted to test George and asked her to help her honeytrap him. She wanted Cindy to try to flirt with George to see whether he was going to be faithful.

Cindy tried to work her magic by playing ‘Kiss from a Rose,’ and pouring the wine. After reminiscing on the good ol’ days, Cindy then planted a kiss on George.

He pulled back though and said he’d never be unfaithful to his ‘Lainey.’ Bitter Cindy then told him that Elaine had been the mastermind behind the whole honeytrap.

Livid, George confronted Elaine and told her the wedding was off. Elaine was devastated after previously leaving a voicemail to Cindy, asking her not to go ahead with their previously discussed honeytrap plans.

Will they get to the alter? (Credit: BBC)

Will George and Elaine’s wedding go ahead?

Well, George has just called off his wedding to Elaine despite still loving her. He’s lost his trust thanks to Elaine’s antics… although Elaine did try to stop the honeytrap from happening unaware that Cindy was already mid-scheme.

Spoilers for the rest of the week though suggest that the wedding is back on. But, it’s unclear whether they’ll both say ‘I do’ at the altar. Can they make this work?

