EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Elaine recruits Cindy to trap George ahead of wedding day

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, it’s the week of George and Elaine’s wedding – and she decides to set a trap for George. Convinced that he still has feelings for his ex, Elaine asks Cindy to try and seduce George. But will George fall for Cindy and Elaine’s honey trap?

And, when Kojo stumbles across Cindy’s secret, he’s grievously injured as she tries to keep him quiet. Meanwhile, Lauren clashes with Cindy and Peter after growing suspicious. But what else is Lauren hiding?

Elsewhere, Denise flirts with Ravi, and Jean lashes out at Kathy and Harvey.

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Elaine sets a trap

It’s the eve of George and Elaine’s wedding. As the family prepare The Vic for a day of celebrations, Elaine goes to see Cindy and lays out her plan – she wants Cindy to try and seduce George.

Over at Junior’s, as Cindy and George begin reminiscing about old times, Cindy moves in for a kiss. Wanting to reclaim her power, she reveals Elaine’s plan to a shocked George. George storms over to The Vic to confront Elaine over what he has learned.

2. Kojo seriously hurt as Cindy tries to keep her secret

As the wedding day dawns, both families rally around following the events of last night. But will George and Elaine settle their differences enough to say ‘I do’ at the altar?

As Junior leaves, Kojo spots him with Cindy. Desperate to keep their secret, Cindy follows Kojo back into the Square. Things grow tense as she tries to keep Kojo quiet. And, as a struggle breaks out, Kojo is seriously hurt.

3. Lauren is onto Cindy

Arriving on the scene, Lauren calls the emergency services. As Cindy protests her innocence, the pair argue.

Meanwhile, In The Vic, Peter asks Junior for his job back – which he accepts.

As Kojo is taken to hospital, Cindy and Lauren enter The Vic to alert George. Rushing to the hospital, tensions are at an all-time high between the Knight family.

Meanwhile, Cindy continues to worry about Kojo, lying to Ian about her whereabouts. Lauren tells Cindy that she knows she’s hiding something – and vows to find out what.

As Cindy continues to panic, she avoids all calls from Lauren and Junior.

This leads to tensions between Lauren and Peter. He grows suspicious when she’s reluctant to take Louie to school.

Meanwhile, Lauren accosts Cindy in the Square, who remains firm in protesting her innocence. Later, she visits the hospital to see Junior.

4. Lauren’s keeping a secret

Struggling with her pain, Lauren is spiky with Peter. As the pair argue, Penny intervenes and she takes Lauren back to No.27. Opening up, Lauren reveals all about her pregnancy. Penny agrees to keep Lauren’s secret.

Later, things remain tense between Peter and Lauren. As she blames her pain on morning sickness, Lauren goes to see Amy, who is also struggling. The pair share a movie night together, while Peter and Anna share a heart-to-heart about Lauren.

Afterwards, he confronts Lauren, demanding to know whether she’s started drinking again.

5. Denzel’s new job

Kim and Denise convince Denzel to ask Ravi about a job. However, Ravi turns him down – humiliating the youngster in the café. Learning about what transpired, Kim demands answers – and causes Ravi to give in, offering Denzel a job.

6. Kim plays matchmaker as Denise flirts with an old flame

At The Vic, Linda, Kim and Kathy get into the party spirit. Encouraging Denise to let loose, the group try to wind Denise up about Jack and Ravi – noticing that she clearly still has feelings for both men.

Jack grows jealous when he sees Denise and Ravi talking. Meanwhile, Priya tries to make a move on Jack, to Denise’s horror – but it soon backfires.

Later, Kim decides to play matchmaker between Ravi and Denise.

7. More EastEnders spoilers: Nicola makes herself at home

Nicola continues to get acquainted with her new neighbours. She makes a point of introducing herself to Ravi, making him aware that she knows all about his treatment of Barney a few weeks ago.

8. Ruby causes upset

At the hospital, Martin tells Ruby that she should head back to Walford to freshen up. This she does – soon bumping into Stacey upon her return.

Later, Stacey and Martin argue over his letting Ruby back onto his life. As he, Stacey, Harvey and Jean head to Walford East for a meal, they continue to bicker about Ruby. Stacey returns to No.31, where she finds an emotional Ruby waiting for her.

9. EastEnders spoilers continued: Jean lashes out at Jean and Harvey

As a drunk Kathy heads to the café, she exchanges cross words with Jean over Harvey. Angry, Jean tells Kathy to keep her nose out of their relationship.

After sharing some financial news with Martin, she and Harvey come to blows over the legitimacy of her financial advisors. While he’s convinced that she’s been taken for a mug, she shuts him out of her decision making.

Later, she explodes at Kathy, who encourages her to make sure her financial advisors are on the level.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

