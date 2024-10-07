EastEnders spoilers tonight: Cindy startled as she comes face to face with ex David Wicks as chaos unfolds

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, October 7), Cindy receives a shock as she comes face to face with her ex David Wicks following his return to the Square.

Cindy left in 1998, and David has not been seen on the Square for 10 years. It’s safe to say they weren’t expecting to see each other again…

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Cindy faces his ex David after over two decades (Credit: BBC)

Eastenders spoilers tonight: Cindy talks to David

David is back in Walford and seems to be on a mission.

Following his shock arrival last week, he is exploring the Square and reconnecting with his family.

However, Cindy is shocked to see her ex back on the Square, considering she cheated on Ian for him over two decades ago.

Upon seeing him, she hides away to gather up her courage. Cindy heads to The Vic where she tells George why David’s appearance has rattled her. The ever-wise George told her to talk to him and get it out of the way.

Meanwhile, David heads over to meet Reiss, and he’s not sure…

Later on, he receives a shock as he comes face to face to a glamorous Cindy… back from the dead.

How will that go down?

Denise takes Yolande’s advice on board (Credit: BBC)

Denise spills on the club crush

Yolande is still suffering following the news of Pastor Clayton’s death. Denise heads over to hers to offer comfort, but is upset to see her struggling.

During a heart-to-heart, Yolande talks to Denise about the importance of honesty and truth, which makes Denise uncomfortable.

She’s feeling awkward and opens up to Yolande in a vague way about her knowing the truth of the club crush.

Having taken Yolande’s words to heart, Denise leaves and reflects on them. She knows it’s not right to lie.

Later on, Denise steels herself to tell Jack the truth about Chelsea causing the club crush.

Will she do it?

Kat tells this kids Alfie’s good news (Credit: BBC)

Big news around the Square

Alfie gets some good news – finally – and is offered the manager’s job at the Minute Mart.

Feeling happy, Kat tells the boys. The younger Moons are always delighted – but will problematic Tommy hold the same excitement?

Elsewhere, Ian tells Peter and Lauren that he and Cindy might get married again but admits he fumbled the proposal.

Does he know David is back on the scene?

