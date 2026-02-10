Adam Peaty’s mum makes shock appearance in Gordon Ramsay’s new Netflix doc amidst family feud

Adam Peaty’s mum is set to appear in Gordon Ramsay’s new Netflix documentary – despite demands to be removed amidst feud.

It’s been a dramatic few months for Adam Peaty and his family as they have been embroiled in a very public feud with his mother, Caroline, which stemmed from her not getting an invite to Holly Ramsay’s hen party. But things have since escalated.

But now, months after the couple’s glamorous nuptials and pre-wedding celebrations, Gordon Ramsay’s new documentary is set to air on Netflix, it appears Caroline’s previous demands may not have been met.

Caroline to appear in Gordon Ramsay’s documentary

Being Gordon Ramsay – a six-part Netflix series – drops on the streaming service next week. The show follows the iconic chef as he takes on one of his biggest ventures.

He sets out to open five culinary experiences in one of London’s tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate. And while he’s doing this, viewers can expect to see him balance work with his family life.

But during filming, Gordon’s daughter, Holly, got engaged to Adam Peaty. And so the couple’s wedding preparations can be seen.

One main part of filming was Holly and Adam’s engagement party, which included family from both sides – before the public fallout.

According to The Sun, Adam’s mum, Caroline, is briefly spotted at the bash during the documentary.

However, this comes months after Caroline reportedly demanded to be removed from the documentary, as she did consent to being filmed.

A source said to The Sun at the time: “Caroline has written to Netflix to say the family were not asked for their consent to be filmed for Gordon’s documentary at last year’s engagement do.

“She was very clear that, after everything that’s happened, they did not want to be featured.”

However, a source close to Gordon explained that everyone who attended the party were “giving consent” to be filmed.

Gordon spoke out about Adam Peaty feud with mum

Just recently, Gordon spoke out for the first time about his son-in-law’s family feud.

He told the Mail Online: “It’s just upsetting. It’s all self-inflicted from their side, because we have done nothing – none of what you have read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.”

However, Gordon added that, despite everything, he wants to “draw a line in the sand”.

The 59 year old explained: “It was Adam and Holly’s wishes for them not to attend. And so we had to respect that. That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together.”

Gordon’s documentary will drop on Netflix on February 18.

