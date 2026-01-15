Strictly star Katya Jones furious as she addresses reports she’s ‘feuding’ with Adam Peaty

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has finally responded to the reports she and former dance partner Adam Peaty are caught up in a ‘feud’.

For the last few weeks there have been numerous claims that Katya had unfollowed Adam, after she was ‘snubbed’ from his huge wedding to Holly Ramsay.

The couple got married just after Christmas, following large pre-wedding celebrations, and many of the reports suggested Katya’s time away from social media over the holiday period was related to the wedding. But now, Katya has spoken out, revealing her side of the story.

Are Katya Jones and Adam friends?

While it was always believed that Katya and Adam were friends, it was thrown into question when the claims began surfacing.

Many believed that Katya had unfollowed her former Strictly partner, Adam. But some noticed she still followed his mum, Caroline. This made even more reports surface that Katya had chosen Adam’s mum’s side in their huge family feud.

The topic got so much attention that it was even discussed on ITV’s morning show Lorraine. And this seems to have left Katya quite annoyed.

She has taken to her Instagram Stories late last night (January 14) to share the truth, stating that she has never been feuding with Adam. And that she hasn’t unfollowed him either.

Katya shared a screenshot of the articles, with her caption over the top of them. She penned: “Please can journalists get their facts right before making statements. And can Lorraine at ITV do their research before running with the story.

“I have never unfollowed Adam. And me having a quiet Christmas after Strictly season is not a subliminal message!”

When was Adam Peaty on Strictly?

Back in 2021, Adam Peaty was paired with Katya Jones on Strictly. And the pair ended in ninth place.

Their time on the show actually caused a lot of stir online, with many fans speculating they were next for the ‘Strictly curse’, especially after their heated Argentine Tango.

However, it was actually through his time on Strictly that led to Adam meeting his now-wife, Holly.

During the same series, Holly’s little sister, Tilly, was taking part. And so, this actually led to Adam and Holly getting to spend some time together at the events. However, their relationship didn’t come for a while as Adam was with his then-partner.

