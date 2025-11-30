Strictly pro Katya Jones recently opened up about her plans to start a family, including the possibility of freezing her eggs.

The beloved dancer has been a part of the BBC cast since 2016. Over the years, she’s been partnered with the likes of Ed Balls and Nicola Adams. Currently, she is dancing alongside Lewis Cope on the 2025 series – which returns tonight (November 30).

However, away from the dance floor, Katya – who has had a rather wild love life – has recently shared her hopes to have a family as she is “so ready” and has “a lot of love to give”.

The Strictly star wants to be a mum (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pro Katya Jones’ wild love life

Since shooting to fame, Katya’s love life has often made headlines. In 2018, she found herself involved in a Strictly scandal when she was snapped kissing her celeb partner Seann Walsh.

At the time he was in a relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries, and Katya was married to Strictly co-star Neil Jones.

Less than a year later, Katya and Neil split up. They had married in August 2013 after dating for several years.

Katya was then romantically linked to ex-football player William Abbotts in 2023, before the pair parted ways. And now, after spending the past few years on her own, Katya has revealed she is “ready” to find love again and start a family.

She said she’s considering freezing her eggs (Credit: BBC)

‘I have so much love to give’

In an interview from September, Katya opened up about whether or not settling down is on the cards for her.

Speaking to OK Magazine, she shared that for the last few years she has “been so happy on my own” and although she has “passions” she is “at the point now where I’m so ready”.

Talking about finding love, Katya shared: “I would love that to happen. Me and Aimee [Olympic snowboarder and Katya’s best friend] talk about how exciting it’ll be when we both have partners. I feel like I can be really good for someone and I have so much love to give.”

It’s liberating to have options.

Katya also told the publication she is considering freezing her eggs. She explained: “It gives you that peace of mind so you don’t feel like you’re being rushed. It’s liberating to have options.

“But, you know, I might meet someone tomorrow. Things change so quickly. Maybe we’ll be having this conversation in a year’s time and I’ll be married with kids. So I’m exploring it, but I’m really hopeful I’ll meet someone.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Sunday (November 30) at 7:15pm on BBC One.

