8 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson to Louis Walsh

It’s been yet another busy week in showbiz land and it looks like these celebs might have had a worse week than us!

From backlash over new jobs, being trolled over their behaviour on reality TV and, er, photo scandals, these famous faces might be just thankful it’s finally the weekend.

So, let’s take a look at who’s probably wishing a very goodbye to this past week…

The Princess of Wales has faced a week of controversy

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – Princess of Wales

We’ve all been there when we’ve edited a photo for the Insta grid. But it’s a bit trickier getting away with it when you have millions of eyes on you. It seems the Princess of Wales may have felt some regret this week after sparking an uproar over her Mother’s Day photo.

Last Sunday, Kate shared a gorgeous family picture to mark the occasion. It featured her and her three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

But it wasn’t long before fans began speculating it may have been edited. From Kate’s blurry hand to Charlotte’s unusually straight skirt waist, the alleged edits went viral across social media.

On Monday, Kate came out with an apology over the edited photo as she admitted she does “occasionally experiment with editing”.

She might think twice about doing that again!

Holly's next TV project has been announced… but the backlash soon arrived

Holly Willoughby

It’s been five months since Holly Willoughby‘s dramatic exit from This Morning. After recently finishing up on Dancing On Ice, Holly’s next gig has been announced.

But it hasn’t escaped criticism, of course. Holly is hosting new Bear Grylls show Bear Hunt on Netflix. It means she’ll be heading to the Central American jungle.

However, Holly probably didn’t expect the barrage of complaints which followed! One person said: “Oh not her again, there ARE other presenters!!!”

Another wrote: “If she’s in it I won’t be watching.”

Can she catch a break?!

Ekin-Su was accused of 'crocodile tears'…

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has had a tough couple of days following trolling over her behaviour in the famous house.

Ekin-Su’s team have even spoken out on the CBB trolling after viewers accused the Love Island star of “crocodile tears” and being “fake”.

The star broke down in tears on Thursday night’s episode after being nominated for eviction by several of her housemates. She told Marisha Wallace: “I knew this was gonna happen. Just judging me because I went on a [bleep] show before. You’ve been close with me this whole time so you’ve been fake to me this whole time.”

Following uproar on social media, Ekin-Su’s team urged others to “be kind”.

Louis Walsh has had a week of backlash tbh

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – Louis Walsh

In case you’ve been living under a rock this past week, Louis Walsh is another Celebrity Big Brother housemate who hasn’t escaped the wrath of viewers.

Louis hasn’t held back in the house, lashing out at various celebrities including Jedward and members of Boyzone. But Jedward wasted no time in putting Louis in his place as they watched the episode where he called them “vile”… despite being their manager for a few years.

Jedward wrote on X: “Louis Walsh is a cold hearted [bleep] who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died.”

The GC – aka Gemma Collins – even got involved in the drama, writing on Instagram: “Shocked to see what was said about my boys. They are the sweetest, talented, polite, educated, kind boys I’ve ever met.”

Has Louis just forgotten there’s cameras on him 24 hours a day?

Cat and Ben made their This Morning debut this week

Cat Deeley

It was all change on This Morning this week as its new main presenters made their debut. On Monday, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their This Morning debut.

But as the week went on, viewers had some pretty harsh words for Cat. Cat was branded “annoying” by This Morning fans over her behaviour on air.

One viewer fumed: “Cat Deeley still talking over Ben and chipping in before people have finished. She’s annoying me already.”

Another said: “Cat Deeley permanent presenter? Nope not for me! Way too annoying – she makes my ears bleed.”

Here’s to a better week next week, eh, Cat?!

Mark was forced to respond to some reports this week

Mark Wright

Earlier this week, Mark Wright spoke out following “untrue” reports about his latest business venture.

Reports had claimed that nobody had turned up to the launch of Mark’s new fitness clothing range – which is a joint venture with wife Michelle Keegan.

Following the claims, Mark wasted no time in clapping back and clearing things up. He wrote on Instagram: “Never really do this, as it’s never been something that really bothers me. Especially when it’s normally complete nonsense.

“However, I won’t be quiet when something could be detrimental to a business that we have worked so hard on for a number of years to get it to this point. Especially when the story couldn’t be further from the truth. Sometimes a nonsense press story just goes away, but people seem to like negative gossip and this one is doing the rounds a bit so had to be done.”

You tell ’em, Mark!

Nikita got a bit emotional on CBB

Nikita Kuzmin

Back in Celebrity Big Brother land, Nikita Kuzmin was another star getting some flak online. But it was from a former Strictly dancer!

Emotions rose during last night’s episode CBB, where the housemates had to nominate face to face. Nikita became emotional during the segment.

But James Jordan questioned why Nikita was crying on CBB and declared that the “world’s gone soft”.

He didn’t stop there, though. He added: “Wonder if he knew what he signed up for?”

Josie Gibson apparently felt "hurt" over not getting the This Morning main hosting job

Celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – Josie Gibson

Rounding out our list is Josie Gibson. A firm favourite on This Morning, Josie has won over a legion of fans. But – to the shock of many viewers – she didn’t bag the main presenting job.

Reports claimed this week that Josie felt “hurt” that she didn’t get Holly Willoughby’s job on This Morning. Apparently, anyway.

A source told OK!: “The person who is really gutted that she wasn’t given the role is Josie Gibson. Her nose is out of joint. She was touted as the new Holly but that wasn’t the case. She’s hurt over the decision.”

