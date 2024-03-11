Mark Wright has fired back after it was claimed “no one turned up” to his clothing pop-up store.

The reality star recently launched a new career move. His new business, Aytee7, is a fitness wear company and a joint venture with his wife Michelle Keegan.

Last weekend, Mark headed up North to Manchester to launch a pop-up at the Trafford Centre. However, photos soon emerged and reports claimed that nobody turned up.

And now, Mark has hit back at the “damaging” claims and fumed how he is “not just gonna sit here and be quiet”.

Mark’s embarked on a joint venture with wife Michelle Keegan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright clothing pop-up store

On Friday (March 8) Mark set up his pop-up, in an attempt to flog his new clothing. In photos obtained by the Mirror, he could be seen behind the desk as he waited for fans to show up.

I’m not just gonna sit here and be quiet.

Queue barrier posts were also set up to help ease queues and security guards were also seen. But in other photos, the queues appeared empty, with not many fans turning up initially.

Reports then emerged, claiming that not many people showed up. But now Mark has fired back – and he’s not too happy…

Mark fired back at reports about his business (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Mark Wright on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram, Mark shared a video of one of the articles and photos that claimed “nobody turned up to the launch”. In the voiceover, Mark set the record straight and even showed fans pictures that “tell a completely different story”.

“You never see me commenting on fake stories written about me because quite frankly I don’t care because normally it’s a bit of nonsense,” Mark began. He went on: “But when it’s detrimental and damaging to something I’ve worked so hard on, I’m not just gonna sit here and be quiet.”

Mark noted how the pictures published online of the empty queues actually showed the pop-up before it had opened. He added: “What you don’t see are these pictures.”

He then showed photos of a huge turn up of fans swarming near the pop-up hoping to snag some items. Mark said: “These pictures tell a completely different story to those at the start of the video.”

The reality star has slammed the ‘damaging’ claims (Credit: ITV)

In the caption, the former TOWIE star penned: “Never really do this, as it’s never been something that really bothers me. Especially when it’s normally complete nonsense.

“However, I won’t be quiet when something could be detrimental to a business that we have worked so hard on for a number of years to get it to this point. Especially when the story couldn’t be further from the truth.”

He added: “Sometimes a nonsense press story just goes away. But people seem to like negative gossip and this one is doing the rounds a bit so had to be done.”

