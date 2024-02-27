Michelle Keegan declares she’s ‘sorting her life out’ after being left ‘torn over decision’ amid marriage with Mark

Michelle Keegan has said she’s “sorting” her life out following reports she’s been left “torn” over a decision amid her marriage to Mark Wright.

A recent report claimed that the Fool Me Once actress, 36, is facing a “dilemma” over whether to move to Hollywood for the sake of her career.

It’s been a busy year so far for Michelle with the success of Netflix’s Fool Me Once. She played the main role of Maya Stern in the thriller. On Instagram on Monday, the star told her followers she was getting organised!

Actress Michelle said she’s “sorting her life out” this week (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Michelle Keegan on Instagram

Alongside a photo of her 2024 diary, which is from her former Corrie co-star Brooke Vincent’s range, Michelle said: “Sorting my life out and getting organised.”

We wonder what projects she has coming up?!

It comes after a source claimed that Michelle was feeling “torn” over her next career move. The insider told new! magazine: “She’s worked so hard to get to this point and Hollywood is all she has ever dreamed of, but now the possibility is in front of her, she has a real dilemma.

Reports claim that Michelle feels “torn” over heading to America for the sake of her career (Credit: Cover Images)

“She’s got her amazing new home in Essex with Mark that they worked on for years and she wants to concentrate on her marriage as well as her career. Heading to America would mean they’d be apart and they’ve already spent a lot of their marriage across the pond when Mark moved over for his job [on entertainment show Extra].

“This would mean another parting for them and it would be tough, no matter how supportive Mark is of her.”

The former Our Girl actress has recently addressed a move to the US. Her husband Mark lived there for a couple of years while he hosted the American entertainment show Extra.

Mark and Michelle have been happily married since 2015 (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

She told The Guardian late in December: “I went to America when Mark was out there. Didn’t like it. But let’s see. If a job comes up… I guess?”

In the next few months, reports claim Michelle and Mark could spend more time apart as she films for series two of Ten Pound Poms in Australia.

Read more: Mark Wright admits ‘upset’ over Michelle Keegan’s role in Fool Me Once: ‘Such a surreal feeling’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Michelle will reprise her role as Kate Thorne in the BBC drama. Reports claim that filming for the second series began mid-February.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.