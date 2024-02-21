Michelle Keegan ‘torn over moving to Hollywood’ amid marriage to Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan is reportedly feeling “torn” about a possible move overseas amid her marriage to Mark Wright.

The actress starred in Netflix’s Fool Me Once earlier this year and it was a hit. Since then, Michelle has reportedly been flooded with offers. Bookies have even predicted she could be the next Bond girl!

But, according to a new report, Michelle is facing a “dilemma” over whether to remain in the UK with hubby Mark or relocate to America in the next step in her career.

Michelle is reportedly “torn” over a move to Hollywood (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan’s next career move?

A source told new! magazine: “She’s worked so hard to get to this point and Hollywood is all she has ever dreamed of, but now the possibility is in front of her, she has a real dilemma.

“She’s got her amazing new home in Essex with Mark that they worked on for years and she wants to concentrate on her marriage as well as her career. Heading to America would mean they’d be apart and they’ve already spent a lot of their marriage across the pond when Mark moved over for his job [on entertainment show Extra].

“This would mean another parting for them and it would be tough, no matter how supportive Mark is of her.”

Michelle’s role in Fool Me Once was a massive success (Credit: Cover Images)

What has Michelle Keegan said about moving to the US?

During a recent interview, the former Coronation Street actress addressed a potential move across the pond.

She told The Guardian late in December: “I went to America when Mark was out there. Didn’t like it. But let’s see. If a job comes up… I guess?

“I’ve never thought beyond what I’m doing right at that moment. And I think that’s how I live now as well. I don’t think in terms of goals. I live in the moment.”

Michelle and Mark married in 2015 (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle in Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once became a hit on Netflix when it started streaming last month. Michelle played the role of Maya Stern, whose husband had been murdered.

However, she’s left shocked when footage from a home camera revealed her husband in her home.

Mark – who married Michelle in 2015 – recently opened up about his wife’s role in the thriller series and admitted feeling a bit “upset”.He explained that Michelle bagged the job while they were holidaying in Dubai. Therefore, she read the book that the series is based on.

Mark told the Express: “And she was telling me about the moments that were happening, so before the show started, I was a little bit upset that I wasn’t going to watch it as a new viewer, where I didn’t know the ending of it.”

