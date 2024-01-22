Michelle Keegan addresses move to Hollywood following Fool Me Once success

Michelle Keegan has broken her silence following rumours she could be set to quit the UK for Hollywood.

After the success of her hit Netflix series Fool Me Once, which hit number one worldwide, it was reported that Michelle may be eyeing up a move to the US.

The actress has already spent a lot of time there, as husband Mark Wright lived in Los Angeles for three years while he worked on entertainment series Extra.

Michelle Keegan has broken her silence on quitting the UK following the success of Fool Me Once (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan teases big move after Fool Me Once success

Now, Michelle, who lives in Essex with Mark, has revealed she would be open to re-locating. But only if it was for the right role.

She told The Guardian: “I went to America when Mark was out there. Didn’t like it. But let’s see. If a job comes up… I guess?

“I’ve never thought beyond what I’m doing right at that moment. And I think that’s how I live now as well. I don’t think in terms of goals. I live in the moment.”

Former Coronation Street actress Michelle starred as Maya Stern in Fool Me Once, the series adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel.

Amid her huge success, PR expert Nick Ede claimed she could be propelled to even bigger stardom.

He told OK! Magazine: “It’s really given Michelle a platform to make her a major star. All eyes are on her at the moment because Netflix is watched by millions of people globally and her series is number one here and in the US.

“She looks every inch the Hollywood leading lady and she has star quality. As a Hollywood producer or director, you want somebody who’s the whole package – and that’s Michelle.”

Could Michelle be the next Bond girl?

Meanwhile, Michelle has also been tipped to land the female lead in the next Bond movie. According to gambling experts at Gambling.com, she is a clear favourite.

Michelle has also been tipped to land the female lead in the next Bond movie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Michelle Keegan has recently announced herself on the world stage in Netflix’s Fool Me Once, in a starring role as grieving mother Maya Stern. She spends the series on a solo mission to investigate her husband’s death after appearing to see him on her nanny cam when he was presumed dead,” a gambling expert from Gambling.com told MailOnline.

“Michelle, who is 5/2 to be the next Bond Girl, started out in soaps, starring as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years.”

They added: “She already knows how to perfect a Martini. She could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan ‘to be offered six figure sum’ by Netflix to ‘keep her for multiple projects’, according to reports

