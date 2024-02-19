Mark Wright admits ‘upset’ over Michelle Keegan’s role in Fool Me Once: ‘Such a surreal feeling’

Mark Wright has shared the slight “upset” he felt over wife Michelle Keegan and her role in Fool Me Once.

Michelle has recently been universally praised for her performance in the Netflix smash hit thriller. The former Corrie star played Maya Stern in Fool Me Once – which is the eighth novel from Harlan Coben that Netflix has adapted.

Now, Mark, who Michelle married in 2015, has revealed how he was a tad “upset” over one thing about her role in the show.

Mark admitted he was ‘upset’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once

Michelle got plenty of people talking thanks to her role in Fool Me Once. The show followed Michelle as Maya whose husband, Joe, had been brutally murdered.

However, Maya was shocked when footage from a camera in her house revealed a man was in her home. And that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead… The thriller unfolds as Maya tries to learn the shocking secrets behind why her husband isn’t really dead. Joanna Lumley stars as Joe’s overly protective mother, Judith Burkett.

And it looks like her career is about to sky rocket thanks to the show. It’s recently been speculated that she could be the next Bond girl when the franchise eventually returns.

And while Michelle’s beau Mark is fully supportive of her career ventures, he did have one criticism that he is not afraid to share.

Fans were raving over Michelle’s performance in Fool Me Once (Credit: Netflix)

Mark Wright on Michelle landing Fool Me Once job

Speaking to Express, former TOWIE star Mark revealed that Michelle found out she had bagged the job while they were on holiday in Dubai – something Mark called “annoying”.

To prepare for the part, Michelle received the book mid trip to read. Mark explained: “While we were in Dubai, I kept hearing always on the sun beds – and it was quite a quiet hotel – I could hear her going ‘hehe’. And I go ‘what’ and she goes ‘Listen to this!'”

The TOWIE star said Michelle ‘blew him away’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Mark Wright ‘upset’ amid Michelle Keegan on Fool Me Once

Upset, Mark then shared how Michelle kept telling him constant spoilers. This meant he wouldn’t be able to watch the show like a regular viewer for the first time.

He went on: “And she was telling me about the moments that were happening, so before the show started, I was a little bit upset that I wasn’t going to watch it as a new viewer, where I didn’t know the ending of it.”

Mark brands Michelle ‘incredible’

Mark then gushed over his wife – claiming her performance “blew him away” and branded Michelle as “incredible”. He said: “It’s such a surreal feeling when you’re sat next to your partner who’s the star of the show. And you completely forget that it’s your wife and she is just sat right there because she was so good in that character.”

