Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright all loved up on Valentine’s night out: ‘Such a stunning couple’

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright looked more in love than ever as they enjoyed a Valentine’s Day meal out together last night (February 14).

The couple, who married in 2015, went out for dinner, with the pair both sharing pictures from their night out.

Michelle called Mark “my Valentine”, while he paid gushing tribute to his beautiful wife: “My Valentine, my love, thank you for being you,” he said in an Instagram post.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright went for a Valentine’s dinner last night (Credit: Instagram)

Valentine’s Day celebrations for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

The couple headed out for dinner, with Michelle sharing a glimpse of the menu and a red rose that had been given to her.

She was dressed for the occasion, too. Michelle, who wore a black shirt on the night out, accessorised with the most gorgeous pair of shoes encrusted with red glitter love hearts.

The night looked full of romance for the couple (Credit: Instagram)

‘Such a stunning couple’

Mark reshared Michelle’s picture of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes on his Instagram grid. And fans were quick to comment that the pair make “such a stunning couple”.

“The best couple!!” declared one fan. Meanwhile, a second added: “I just love you two. I love the way he just adores you. Not everyone will have that in life. You deserve all of this.”

A third then said: “I can tell he loves her,” which prompted another to respond: “She does too. They are couple goals.” “Such a stunning couple,” said another.

Michelle was giving us serious shoe envy (Credit: Instagram)

Mark’s Valentine’s fib

The night certainly seemed to go better than an earlier one of Mark and Michelle’s. Earlier this week, he admitted to telling Michelle a little white lie on their second Valentine’s Day together.

Michelle was quick to call him out, though, jokingly branding the ex-TOWIE star “a liar”.

