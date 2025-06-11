Opera singer and presenter Wynne Evans appeared on This Morning today to give an exclusive interview following his Strictly scandals.

Over the past couple of months, Wynne has remained in the headlines for his behaviour behind the scenes. Earlier this year, he left the Strictly tour after he allegedly made inappropriate comments to Janette Manrara.

Around the same time, he gifted his Strictly co-star Jamie Borthwick with a sex toy. During his time on the show, he was also accused of inappropriately touching his pro dancer, Katya Jones. Last month, Wynne announced his radio show had been axed by the BBC.

On Wednesday (June 11), Wynne, 53, joined This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard to tell his side of the story.

Wynne Evans in exclusive This Morning interview

Last year, the beginning of Wynne’s scandals took place while being filmed for Strictly.

In an uncomfortable clip aired, the dad-of-two was captured slowly putting his hand further and further around Katya’s waist. Katya, 36, was then seen putting her hand over Wynne’s hand and moving it back towards her hip.

Following a huge backlash from viewers, Wynne told Cat and Ben that he could understand why it looked bad and apologised.

“I totally understand why people were upset by that,” he said. Describing himself as “naive”, Wynne insisted that Katya told him to put his hand across her body for her to move it back, sharing that she wanted to see if an “amateur” body language expert “picks it up”.

“And boy did they pick it up!” he said, adding that Katya told him they should stand at the front “so everybody sees it”.

After there was immediate outrage, Wynne claimed he told Katya Jones: “We need to make an apology video.” After making the video, which was initially 50 seconds long, Strictly bosses allegedly told Wynne it was “too long” and told him to “make it 10 seconds”.

Wynne continued to insist the whole situation was a “body language experiment that was picked up on”. He said the longer video he wanted to post would have looked more sincere than the short one that was uploaded.

Ben then read out a message from the BBC which said that the apology video was recorded twice and that everybody agreed that the second video filmed was better “suited for social media”.

Ben tried to point out that people have a short attention span, which could be why the longer clip wasn’t needed.

‘I wanted to end my life’

As the interview continued, Wynne got emotional after Cat Deeley asked about his mental health.

“I’ve had clinical depression since 2016,” he said. While hoping to help others, Wynne said the scandals took him to a dark place. “I was at my lowest. I wanted to end my life, and I would have if I weren’t surrounded by people.”

Wynne explained that he told his girlfriend Liz Brookes, to whom he announced his engagement, that he wanted to die. He said he managed to get through it over the past couple of months after being supported by his family.

Since being suspended from the BBC, Wynne insisted they haven’t spoken to him, and only his lawyers. Ben read a statement from the corporation that said they would offer him support if he wanted any.

Despite loving the dancing aspect and pro dancer Katya, Wynne said he wouldn’t do the show if he could go back, stating it “wasn’t a safe environment” for him. “It was a pressure cooker,” he admitted.

‘This whole interview is uncomfortable’

Following the exclusive interview, viewers were divided.

“This interview isn’t doing him any favours imo,” one user wrote on X.

“This is a car crash interview,” another person shared.

“Man alive, this whole interview is uncomfortable,” a third expressed.

“These channels need to stop giving Wynne airtime,” a fourth said.

‘Let him move on’

On the other hand, many believed Wynne shouldn’t be judged harshly.

“Good luck Wynne, keep going, it’s pathetic how things get blown up out of hand. As for the BBC, they are a disgrace,” one person said.

“You’re a manly man, Wyn. Respect and love from Ireland. Keep Hustlin and [bleep] the haters,” another remarked.

“I say let him move on,” a third insisted.

“Feel sorry for him personally,” a fourth user shared.

