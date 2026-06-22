Venezuela Fury is back in the spotlight, as she starred on This Morning earlier today, in her first TV appearance with her new husband, Noah.

The 16-year-old married the 19-year-old boxer in May. They tied the knot on the Isle of Man.

Because of their ages, the wedding sparked a fierce online row. Many people questioned whether Venezuela was too young to get married.

Some critics pointed to her age. Others said her parents shouldn’t have allowed it.

And unfortunately for the newlyweds, the backlash hasn’t slowed down.

Despite sharing their happiness on air today, This Morning viewers flocked to social media to criticise their behaviour.

The duo are said to have hopes for their own TV show (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Venezuela Fury’s This Morning appearance has sparked more criticism

Venezuela and Noah starred on This Morning earlier today, where Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley asked them about newly married life.

The couple discussed their lavish wedding day, sun-soaked honeymoon and Venezuela explained what it has been like moving away from her large and famous family.

Although the duo kept up smiles and shared that they wish to continue their lives in the spotlight with hopes for their very own show, This Morning fans were not convinced.

In fact, many took to X to share their thoughts.

One penned: “Her body language is very unnerving, I don’t think she’s comfortable.”

“They seem uncomfortable,” said another.

“Bit twitchy,” added a third.

“You can tell that neither of them are comfortable,” chimed in a fourth.

Despite this, there were also words of best wishes for the young couple.

“She should be talking about a sweet 16 party, not a wedding. In fairness they both seem like a nice young couple though, hope they stay like this,” wrote one viewer.

“They seem like nice kids,” agreed another.

Venezuela and Noah’s This Morning interview

Venezuela and Noah appeared to display their happiness, with Venezuela detailing what life is like now they have tied the knot.

She told Ben and Cat of married life: “I’m enjoying it so far. We’ve only been married a month, but everything’s going smoothly, and I’m learning new things every day. I’m learning how to cook, we go everywhere together, we do everything together… It’s really good so far.”

Noah also described their union as like “having a best friend”.

Venezuela also shared her own thoughts regarding backlash about her age.

She said: “I think, as long as it’s not my family or friends, they’re the ones that matter to me, then I’m not bothered. I don’t like people being unkind, I don’t agree with it, spreading badness where there shouldn’t be. Yes, I am young, but I’ve found the person I want and I’ve carried on with my life. Everyone’s got to start somewhere, and I started young.”

The couple wed last month (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Venezuela hits back at haters

Despite criticism, Venezuela and Noah have appeared to be taking everything in their stride.

Following fierce debate online over her wedding because of her age, with some social media users describing her as a “child bride,” the eldest Fury daughter hit back on social media.

Earlier this month she shared two wedding pictures on Instagram, where she showed herself and Noah Price displaying their rings and smiling at the altar. She captioned the post: “For everyone who said I was too young.”

The couple have also been sharing glimpses into their married life with livestreams where they answer questions and document their daily lives.

Venezuela and Noah have been settling into married life

Since the wedding, the newlyweds have started married life in a luxury chalet after a reported £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella.

They are now settling into their static caravan home, which sits just three doors away from her mother-in-law.

Venezuela has continued to give followers a look inside their home life through regular TikTok updates and appearances on Noah’s livestream.

Earlier this month, she showed off new bedding purchases, including a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 throw decorated with Swarovski crystals and cushions priced at £80 each.

Representatives for Venezuela have been contacted for comment.

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