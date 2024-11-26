This Morning host Cat Deeley was left cringing after a guest called her out for her blunders on TV.

The ITV show returned for another episode on Tuesday (November 26) with Cat and Andi Peters at the helm. During the installment, the pair spoke to Bob Geldof and Midge Ure.

But things took an awkward turn when Bob was forced to correct host Cat over a slew of factual mistakes.

Bob called out Cat’s blunders (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley called out on This Morning

Joining Cat and Andi on the This Morning sofa on Tuesday (November 26) were Bob and Midge, to chat about the upcoming Band Aid documentary.

However, when Cat told fans at home that Band Aid had raised almost £2million, Bob quickly shut her down and corrected her. The singer told her that it was actually £480million.

“You’ve never done this before?” Bob joked as Cat said: “Never, I’m a spring chicken!”

Things then took a more awkward turn when Bob had to correct Cat for a second time.

The hosts were laughing over the error (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley ‘shamed’ on This Morning

As Bob told viewers his new documentary would be out later this week, Cat chimed in and said: “On Channel 4.”

Bob then quipped: “No, not Channel 4, BBC Four.” Not impressed, the he went on: “Who briefs you? Who does your research?! Deeley. It’s BBC Four for God’s sake.”

Cat immediately became red-faced and held up her notes. Co-host Andi then quipped: “Oh no, shamed by Bob Geldof live on telly, I love it!”

Cat was left red-faced (Credit: ITV)

Cat and Andi

Elsewhere on the show, Andi Peters, stepped into the spotlight to cover for Ben Shephard on the This Morning sofa, alongside Cat.

Ben is in New Zealand filming another ITV show. He announced his hiatus from the This Morning studio earlier this month, saying he was “taking a couple of weeks away to go and work on this exciting project”.

