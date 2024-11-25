This Morning saw different presenters today as Cat Deeley got a new co-host.

Andi Peters, 54, has stepped into the spotlight this week to cover for Ben Shephard on the This Morning sofa, alongside Cat.

Ben is in New Zealand filming another ITV show. He announced his hiatus from the This Morning studio earlier this month, saying he was “taking a couple of weeks away to go and work on this exciting project”.

No, he is not eating witchetty grubs in the jungle of Australia.

But pairing Andi with Cat has ruffled feathers among This Morning’s regular viewers. Some of them are not best pleased, and have been letting the void know by posting their thoughts onto X.

Keir Starmer addressed a petition calling for a general election on This Morning today (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

This Morning presenters today

One This Morning audience member has branded the Andi Peters and Cat Deeley partnership as a “recipe for disaster”.

In Ben’s absence, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have been teaming up with Cat to present This Morning.

Today, however, audiences were treated to – or in some cases disappointed by – a different co-hosting partnership: Deeley and Peters.

Andi usually delivers the latest competition news, but he’s stepped into the spotlight this week.

One X user reckons their body language is “off” and predicts a “week of disaster”. Saying it how it is, or doomsaying?

This Morning viewers weren’t best pleased by Andi Peters and Cat Deeley’s presenting chemistry this morning (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Keir Starmer on This Morning

Others took the duo to task for being too soft on PM Keir Starmer.

They brought up a petition calling for him to call a general election, which has so far picked up more than two million signatures.

“May as well have brought in Sooty and Sweep,” one X user wrote. They’re characters from a children’s TV series that ran from 1955 to 1992.

Sooty is a mute yellow bear; Sweep is a grey dog. Neither is a particularly sharp-nosed political interviewer.

Keir Starmer talked about his government’s intention to tackle drink spiking (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

“Are Andi Peters and Cat Deeley grilling the prime minister or are they having a chat about cats?” another viewer wondered.

But you can never win, when it comes to politics.

Another person wrote: “No way in hell can I watch a week of #AndiPeters presenting. This show is at its best when Cat or Alison and @radioleary are presenting. No one else!”

Not everyone is naysaying the new ITV partnership, though.

Andi and Cat on This Morning

One wrote on X: “No, I am not new, but I actually like Andi Peters.”

Another tweeted that their main takeaway from today’s episode of This Morning was that Andi hasn’t aged in 30 years.

Meanwhile, a third reckoned Cat appeared happier and more relaxed as a result of sitting next to Andi.

So, potato potato, tomato tomato. Can’t win ’em all.

