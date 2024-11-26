This Morning favourite, show’s resident beauty expert Sarah Jossel, has given birth to her second child.

The star shared her pregnancy in June. This announcement came less than two years after Sarah announced the birth of her first baby.

In December 2022, the presenter welcomed her daughter Grace, which she also announced with an Instagram post.

Now, she’s welcomed another little girl and she shared the adorable name she’s given her.

This Morning star Sarah Jossel welcomes second baby

Alongside a black and white picture of the tot’s teeny feet followed by a series of photos and videos, Sarah gushed: “Ivy Gold or as your big sister says.. IWEEE! One week of loving you.”

She then detailed what each picture and video showed in the post. Sarah said: “The Hiccups. IWEE IWEE. Ivy with the good hair. Tinsy tiny hands. Practicing ‘gentle’ hands. Pure joy.”

She added: “Finally leaving the hospital five days after going into labour – but that’s for another time. My sister knows me too well.”

Her followers shared their congratulations as fellow daytime star Alice Beer wrote: “Congratulations gorgeous girl! Grace will always be my favourite though.”

Sarah Jossel pregnancy

It comes a few months after Sarah announced her pregnancy. In June, she shared a post showing herself cradling her bump.

Alongside the images, she gushed: “It still doesn’t feel real typing this – but my goodness, it’s happening. Our little family is growing.

Sarah has welcomed her second baby! (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

“I can’t quite believe that my baby girl is now a big sister in training. She’s only thrown her doll down the stairs three times today! Here we go…. #2under2.”

Sarah has been a trusted face on This Morning – especially for fans seeking beauty tips and product recommendations.

Equally known for her relatable approach and vast knowledge, Sarah has grown a loyal viewer base.

Sarah Jossel now has two children! (Credit: ITV)

While Sarah is a recognisable face on television, her husband prefers to maintain a much more private presence away from the limelight.

The couple has been married for over two years. However, despite his preference for privacy, Sarah does occasionally share glimpses of their life together.

Earlier this year, the presenter posted about their wedding anniversary.

“Two years down, a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary to the best of the best. Here’s to us,” she wrote.

This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV1.

