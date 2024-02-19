The Way cast: Welsh A-listers from Michael Sheen and Luke Evans to Aneurin Barnard

The Way begins tonight, complete with a phenomenal cast of Welsh acting talent.

The drama’s director Michael Sheen leads a cast that also includes Luke Evans, Steffan Rhodri and Mali Harries.

There’s up-and-coming Welsh talent as well – including names such as It’s A Sin’s Callum Scott Howells.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The Way on BBC One.

Gavin and Stacey star Steffan Rhodri leads the cast of The Way (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Steffan Rhodri

Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri, 56, plays Driscoll family patriarch Geoff.

Steffan is best known for playing Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey between 2003 and 2007. In the sitcom, Steffan portrayed Dave Coaches – the partner of Nessa (Ruth Jones). Dave is passionate about Nessa, and harbours a strong dislike for love rival Smithy (James Corden).

More recently, Steffan portrayed Phil ‘Bach’ Rees in factual drama Steeltown Murders (2023), opposite Philip Glenister.

Steffan’s also had major roles in Love Me (2014), Keeping Faith (2017-2019), and Temple (2019-2021).

Steffan also starred as Larry in We Hunt Together (2020-2022) and as Christy Pearce in Amazon Prime Video drama Fifteen-Love.

Film fans may also recognise Steffan as Reg Cattermole, the man Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) impersonates to get into the Ministry of Magic, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The Way star Mali is a long-serving regular on The Archers (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Mali Harries

Cardiff-born actress Mali Harries, 47, portrays Dee Driscoll.

Mali is best known for her roles as Bethan Price in Keeping Faith (2017) and DI Mared Rhys in Hinterland (2013-2016).

She received BAFTA Cymru nomination for her performance in Welsh drama Caerdydd. Mali also portrayed Jaclyn on Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm (2018-2022).

Audio drama fans will also recognise Mali’s voice from The Archers. In the drama, she portrays Natasha, a Welsh entrepreneur who is married to Tom Archer (William Troughton).

Sophie recently starred in season one of hit drama The Pact (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Sophie Melville

Swansea-born actress Sophie Melville will play Thea Driscoll.

Sophie starred as Mandy Thomas in the first season of The Pact (2021).

Her other roles include Marissa Clarke on Bang (2020) and Daisy Philips on The Chelsea Detectives (2023).

She was also a guest-star on Call The Midwife in 2020.

BAFTA-nominated It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott Howells will play Own Driscoll (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Callum Scott Howells

Pontypridd-born actor Callum Scott Howells, 24, plays Owen Driscoll.

Callum wowed audiences in It’s A Sin in 2021, with his BAFTA-nominated performance as Colin. Colin is a sweet young man who joins a London flat share in the 1980s.

Other than It’s A Sin, Callum starred in eight episodes of Lloyd of the Flies in 2022.

Film and TV legend Michael Sheen is both directing and performing in BBC One’s The Way (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Michael Sheen

World-famous Welsh actor Michael Sheen portrays Denny Driscoll, Geoff’s father. The star is also directing the series!

Michael Sheen needs no introduction. His film credits include Bright Young Things (2003), Dirty Filthy Love (2005), The Queen (2006), Frost/Nixon (2008), Midnight in Paris (2011), the Underworld film franchise and The Twilight Saga.

Michael’s many TV credits include Kenneth Williams: Fantabulosa! (2006), The Special Relationship (2010), Masters of Sex (2013-2016) and Quiz (2020).

Recently, Michael has appeared alongside David Tennant in the Amazon Prime cult hit Good Omens (2019-2023). The pair also starred together in the lockdown comedy Staged (2020-2023).

Actress Maja played Daniela in Baptiste in 2019 (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Maja Laskowska

Maja Laskowska portrays Anna, a young woman caught up in the Driscoll family’s escape.

Maja’s first big role was playing Daniela in Tchéky Karyo drama Baptiste (2019).

Since then she has starred in two episodes of Trigonometry (2020) and had a small role in Doctors in 2021.

(Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com)

Luke Evans

Pontypool-born actor Luke Evans will portray the mercenary Hogwood, who is after the Driscolls.

Hollywood star Luke is well known for his major film roles, including The Hobbit trilogy (2013-2014), The Fast and Furious franchise (2013-2017), and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast.

However, he also has a number of big name TV roles! He also starred The Alienist (2018-2020), ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders (2021) and Nine Perfect Strangers (2021).

More recently, Luke starred in AppleTV+ drama Echo 3 and the film Our Son (both 2023).

This is not the first time Tom has played a man with political power, with roles in Downton Abbey, Gunpowder, and Becoming Elizabeth (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Tom Cullen

Aberystwyth actor Tom Cullen is portrays Jack Price MP in the cast of The Way.

Downton Abbey fans will recognise Tom for the recurring role of Anthony Foyle, Viscount Gillingham. The Viscount was a suitor of Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) in seasons 4 and 5 of the hit period drama.

As it happens, Tom has appeared in quite a few period dramas! He portrayed Guy Fawkes in the Kit Harington drama Gunpowder (2017), Sir Landry in Knightfall (2017-2019) and Thomas Seymour in Becoming Elizabeth (2022).

Tom also starred in Harlan Coben drama The Five in 2016.

Danny Sapani recently portrayed roles on The Diplomat and Halo (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Danny Sapani

London-born actor Danny Sapani portrays The Vicar in the cast of The Way.

Danny recently portrayed Colin Sutherland in The Diplomat (2023) and Captain Jacob Keyes in the video game adaptation Halo (2022-2024).

The star also has appearances on Penny Dreadful (2014-2015), The Crown (2017) and Harlots (2017-2019) under his belt.

He is also known for the role of Jamie Hayward in season three of Killing Eve.

The Way star Mark Lewis Jones recently appeared in 2023’s The Reckoning (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Mark Lewis Jones

Prolific Welsh actor Mark Lewis Jones, 59, portrays Glynn in the cast of The Way.

Recently, Mark portrayed the role of Charles Hullighan in BBC One Jimmy Saville drama The Reckoning (2023). He also starred in Bodies (2023) and in seasons 6 and 7 of romance drama Outlander (2022-2023).

Alongside The Way co-star Mali Harries, Mark starred in Keeping Faith between 2017 and 2021. He also had a role in The Pact’s first season as Father Martin (2021).

Other big name TV gigs include Gangs of London (2020), Carnival Row (2019) and Chernobyl (2019).

Mark starred as Rob Morgan in Ruth Jones comedy-drama Stella (2012-2017), as well as Dylan on Living a Lie (2016-2017).

Actor Paul Rhys, seen here in Men Up (2023) also stars in The Way (Credit: BBC/Quay Street Productions/Tom Jackson)

Paul Rhys

BAFTA Cymru-winner Paul Rhys also appears in the cast of The Way.

Paul, 60, received the BAFTA Cymru award for best actor for The Healer in 1994, in which he played an Irish doctor.

Since then, Paul had recurring roles in The Assets (2014), Da Vinci’s Demons (2013-2015) and Victoria (2016). He also played Leonardo Da Vinci in Borgia between 2013 and 2014.

More recently, Paul has starred as Andrew Hubbard in A Discovery of Witches (2020-2021) and as Tommy in BBC film Men Up (2023).

Actor Aneurin Barnard, seen here in Men Up (2023), will also star in The Way on BBC One (Credit: BBC/Quay Street Productions/Tom Jackson)

Aneurin Barnard

Bridgend-born actor Aneurin Barnard, 36, plays Dan in The Way.

Aneurin recently appeared alongside co-star Paul Rhys in Men Up (2023) and Steeltown Murders (2023). He also played the lead role of Ryan Wilson in 2023’s The Catch.

However, his biggest role to date came in 2022 when he portrayed Daniel Solace in Netflix drama 1899.

Aneurin Barnard also portrayed Jack in The Pact in 2021, and had a small role as Doctor Holford on Peaky Blinders (2022).

Jonathan Nefydd’s The Way character looks like he will definitely be interesting (Credit: BBC/Red Seam/Jon Pountney)

Who else is in the cast of The Way?

Jonathan Nefydd portrays The Prophet/Simon in The Way. Jonathan has appeared in Welsh soap Pobol y Cwm as Colin (2004-2024). He was also Peter O’Toole in Ray Gravell biopic Grav (2021).

Erin Richards is best known for playing Barbara Kean in Gotham (2014-2019), as well as Kelly Fisher in The Crown (2022-2023).

Catherine Ayers is known for her role as Lisa Connors, best friend of Faith (Eve Myles) in Keeping Faith (2017-2021). She also portrayed Angharad in Living a Lie (2016-2017). She also had a small role in Coronation Street as Freshco representative Tara Swift in 2019-2020.

Matthew Aubrey stars in The Way. Matthew’s TV credits include Steeltown Murders (2023), Keeping Faith (2020-2021) and Brave New World (2020).

Andria Doherty stars in The Way. Andria recently appeared in The Light in the Hall (2021) and as Colin’s mum Eileen in It’s a Sin (2021).

Teilo James Le Masurier makes his TV debut as the Driscolls’ 4-year-old grandson Rhys.

The Way starts on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.

