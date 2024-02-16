Callum Scott Howells is currently playing disillusioned, drug-enhanced Owen Driscoll in The Way – but he once auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent, and has even performed for Harry and Meghan!

The actor, who played the tragic character of Colin in the 2021 drama It’s a Sin, is back on our screens in the gritty Michael Sheen drama set in Wales. It tells the story of a civil uprising – with one family caught in the middle.

And actor Callum Scott Howells knows his fair share about tragedy and loss. Here’s everything you need to know about actor Callum Scott Howells, his career so far, and his role in The Way.

Callum Scott Howells portrayed Colin in the Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin in 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

Actor Callum Scott Howells plays Owen Driscoll in The Way

Callum Scott Howell portrays troubled Owen Driscoll in The Way, directed by Michael Sheen. Set in Wales, the new drama tells the story of a civil uprising – with the Driscoll family caught in the middle. It’s described as “ambitious, powerful and surprising”.

The Way introduces viewers to the Driscoll clan, an ordinary family facing an extraordinary story of life, death and survival. The drama “taps into the social and political chaos of today” by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

First of all, the Driscolls get caught in a power struggle. The events eventually led to them being forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives. It’s an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.

Afterwards, the Driscolls are overwhelmed by memories of their past… But will they be able to put their ghosts to rest and have a better future?

Callum’s character Owen is the younger Driscoll sibling, who is struggling with a mental health condition. He’s recovering from a drug addiction, lacking purpose and has fallen out with most of his family.

What else has Callum Scott Howells been in?

Callum Scott Howells is a relative newcomer to our screens. His first role was as Colin in Channel 4’s It’s a Sin in 2021.

But it certainly wasn’t his last. He subsequently narrated The Read, and voiced the animated Berry in Lloyd of the Flies. This year (2024), he plays Nathan in the film The Beautiful Game opposite Bill Nighy.

He’s no stranger to treading the boards, either. Callum was cast as Romeo in Gary Owen’s play Romeo and Julie, based on the Shakespeare classic.

Callum made his debut in a regional production of Oliver! He’s also played Arpad Laszlo in the West End production of She Loves Me at Menier Chocolate Factory. In May 2016, he played the lead role in Blackout, a production in the nationwide Connections programme of the National Theatre. In March 2019, he appeared at the Other Room Theatre in Cardiff in CRAVE by Sarah Kane.

He latest role will be playing Holly Johnson in the biopic Relax. Holly’s fans will know that he has HIV.

The cast of It’s a Sin aired on Channel 4 in 2021 (Credit: C4)

Was Callum Scott Howells in It’s a Sin?

Callum’s first role was playing Colin Morris-Jones in 80s drama It’s a Sin. Colin was a young 18-year-old boy at the beginning of the story, who moved to London to start a new job in Savile Row.

He befriended a man called Henry, and that’s where his journey began. He later met Ritchie, Roscoe and Jill on a night out and the gang embarked on a massive journey together.

At the time, actor Callum admitted: “Spending time with Neil Patrick Harris was another time when I was in awe, of seeing someone fantastic at work.”

Callum later added: “I can completely relate to Colin. He comes from a place where he’s struggled to be himself. It’s not easy to grow up in the Valleys as a queer person. It’s really difficult. There aren’t many of us.”

The Russell T Davies series followed the lives of a group of friends living in 1980s London are irreparably changed by the AIDS crisis.

Callum admits tragic reason he could relate to his It’s a Sin character Colin

Sadly, Callum knows what it’s like to lose someone to a cruel disease. Covid-19 claimed the lives of two of his grandparents. Like HIV and AIDS before it, the Covid pandemic was rife with misinformation, false rumours and baffling conspiracy theories.

Callum recently told The Independent: “I’m fighting for my grandparents. They were the biggest part of my life. People deny that Covid-19 is real? I can tell you it is real because my grandparents are dead.

“Sorry, I know that’s really brutal. I’m sorry if you find this too direct.”

Sadly, his grandparents died before It’s a Sin aired after they contracted coronavirus.

Who is in Cabaret on The Graham Norton Show?

On New Year’s Eve 2022, Callum made a memorable appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

He performed a song from Cabaret, making his debut on the chat show. Callum appeared alongside his Cabaret co-star, Madeline Brewer.

The singer and actor was, at the time, playing The Emcee in Cabaret at The Playhouse Theatre. He said of getting the iconic role: “I can’t wait to work with the incredible team and company, and follow on from two actors who I hugely respect and admire.

“I feel very lucky and excited to be taking on such an iconic role within this widely celebrated and unique production. It’s going to be a ride.”

How old is Callum? Where is The Way star from?

Callum was born on April 29, 1999, in Pontypridd, Wales.

He is currently 24 years of age.

He grew up in Tonyrefail and Porth, with his parents Alison and Keith. His grandfather, Bryn Howells, was a life member of the famous Treorchy Male Choir.

Callum studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff after a talent scout spotted him when he was 16.

Is he on Instagram?

Callum is very present on Instagram.

He often posts pictures from his projects, and appearances on stage. Above all, his gorgeous dog Dewi also makes quite a few appearances!

Callum Scott Howells in The Way, alongside co-star Maja Laskowska (Credit: Red Seam,Jon Pountney/Simon Ridgway)

Was Callum Scott Howells on Britain’s Got Talent?

Callum was a founding member of the boys’ choir Only Boys Aloud. They performed on series 6 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012. And subsequently performed for Prince Harry and Meghan in 2018.

Wales-based boys’ choir Only Boys Aloud finished third in the competition in May 2012. They released their debut album in November 2012.

In 2013, Callum Scott Howells won the 2013 Star of the Stage talent show. When he was 17, he auditioned for the singing competition Let It Shine with the song You’ll Be Back from Hamilton. He was part of Group 4 and made it to the final 25. However, he pulled out to make time to appear on the West End.

Does he have a partner? Is he gay?

Callum Scott Jones identifies as queer. It is not known if he currently has a partner.

He told Pink News: “I identify as queer. And that’s something I’ve always been happy to say to people. So for me, being an ‘out’ actor was just part of it. I wouldn’t like to speak for anyone else on that matter. But for me it was kind of: ‘It is what it is.’

The Way starts on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9pm on BBC One.