The Way on BBC One: Start date, cast and episodes for Michael Sheen-directed drama

The Way, directed by Michael Sheen and from the writer of Sherwood, has been given a start date on the BBC this month.

Set in Wales, the new drama tells the story of a civil uprising – and one family caught in the middle. It’s described as “ambitious, powerful and surprising”.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Way.

What is drama The Way about?

The Way will introduce viewers to the Driscoll clan. They are an ordinary family facing an extraordinary story of life, death and survival.

The Way is a drama which will “tap into the social and political chaos of today” by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

But when the Driscolls get caught in a chain of events and power struggles, they’re forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.

As the Driscolls are overwhelmed by memories of their past, will they be able to put their ghosts to rest and have a better future?

The Way is written by Sherwood’s James Graham and directed by Michael Sheen

Sherwood became one of the most acclaimed dramas of 2022 when it aired on BBC One.

James said: “The Way is tapping into all the political and social themes of the moment – strikes, division, chaos and a loss of control.

“All while infusing it, we hope, with humour, magic and imagination.”

Michael Sheen, who previously worked with James Graham on ITV’s Quiz, is also on board to direct.

This will be Michael’s directorial debut in television.

Michael added: “I’m such an admirer of Adam and James’ work. To create this project with them in these extraordinary times has been thrilling.”

Steffan Rhodri will lead The Way cast as Geoff (Credit: BBC)

The Way on BBC One cast

Steffan Rhodri, Mali Harries, Sophie Melville and Callum Scott Howells lead the cast as the Driscoll family.

Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri, 56, plays Geoff. Steffan’s most famous role is Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey (2007-2010). Recently, Steffan also starred in Steeltown Murders (2023) and House of the Dragon (2022).

Meanwhile, Cardiff-born Mali Harries portrays Dee. Mali starred as Bethan Price in Keeping Faith (2017). She was also DI Mared Rhys in Hinterland (2013-2016).

Swansea-born Sophie Melville plays Thea. Sophie appeared in the first season of The Pact (2021). More recently, she starred in The Chelsea Detective (2023).

And Callum Scott Howells, who plays Owen, is best known for his BAFTA-nominated performance as Colin in 2021’s It’s a Sin.

As well as the Driscolls, Maja Laskowska will also play a lead role in the series as Anna, a woman involved in the family’s escape. Maja is best known for her work in Baptiste (2019). She has also appeared in Trigonometry (2020) and Doctors (2021).

We also know Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers, The Pembrokeshire Murders) will portray Hogwood, a mercenary after the Driscolls.

Other cast include Tom Cullen (The Gold), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve), Mark Lewis Jones (The Crown), Paul Rhys (Discovery of Witches), Erin Richards (The Crown), Aneurin Barnard (The Catch), Catherine Ayers (Keeping Faith), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm), Matthew Aubrey (Keeping Faith), and Andria Doherty (It’s a Sin).

Sophie Melville also stars in the “emotional and darkly humorous” drama (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes of The Way and where was it filmed?

The new drama will have three episodes in total.

Each episode will be an hour long.

The Way filmed in and around Port Talbot, Wales in 2023.

Port Talbot is actually Michael Sheen’s hometown!

He shared: “I’m so excited to be telling this global story through the prism of my hometown and its community.

“We dig into the rollercoaster ride of our recent past and the mysterious depths that lay beneath.”

When is the start date for The Way?

The Way premieres in full on BBC iPlayer on February 19 at 6am.

For those who prefer to watch their TV the traditional way, it will also air on BBC One on February 19 at 9pm. New episodes air weekly.

