The Masked Singer fans ‘thrilled’ as Red Panda is revealed to be TV legend Harry Hill

The Masked Singer was back on ITV on Saturday night (January 31). And with the final now firmly in sight, viewers had plenty to say about what unfolded.

Judges Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan returned once again, alongside host Joel Dommett, as the competition edged closer to its endgame.

But while fans were still digesting the reveal of the show’s “double agent” Mole, that wasn’t the only talking point of the night.

The Red Panda left the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer – Red Panda is Harry Hill

The remaining contestants – Moth, Can of Worms, Sloth, Toastie, Conkers and Red Panda – all took to the stage hoping to secure their place in the competition.

As always, the episode was packed with fresh clues, fuelling a wave of new theories online.

For some viewers, the hints only strengthened their existing guesses, while others admitted they were now questioning everything they thought they knew.

Once again, after everyone performed, the audience had to make their decision. And after some incredible performances, it was definitely a difficult decision.

Unfortunately for Red Panda their time on The Masked Singer came to an end tonight.

And when it came down to it, Red Panda was not very surprisingly revealed to be the one and only, Harry Hill.

While some fans called it, many were just devastated that he had left the show.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “After many years of people incorrectly guessing Harry Hill, it was finally him.”

“Can’t get over this is actually Harry Hill. What a great contestant,” another added.

A third penned: “TV highlight of the week is Harry Hill on The Masked Singer!”

Others commented: “I knew it!” and “This is the first time I have actually been right about one of the contestants.”

One sad fan penned: “Oh, I knew it was him but I’m going to miss him. Harry Hill is a legend.”

Fans were thrilled to see Harry Hill (Credit: ITV)

Who has been unmasked so far?

With the final fast approaching, it’s no surprise that several celebrities have already been unmasked – and the reveals so far have certainly kept viewers on their toes.

Last week (January 24), Anton Du Beke was unveiled as Arctic Fox.

So far this series, Anne-Marie has been revealed as Goldfish, while Matt Lucas was behind Emperor Penguin. Elsewhere, Alex Jones was unmasked as Disc Jockey and Professor Green as Teabag. John Lyndon was revealed as Yak, Marcella Detroit as Gargoyle. And Kate Nash’s reveal as Monkey Business came as a particular shock to many fans.

However, with only a handful of masks left standing, anticipation is building. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see which famous faces will be revealed next. And who will make it all the way to The Masked Singer final.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans make U-turn on Toastie as they predict star is a man

What do you think about The Masked Singer reveal tonight? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!