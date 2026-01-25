The Masked Singer fans have made a complete U-turn on who they think Toastie is following last night’s show (Saturday, January 24).

Viewers initially predicted that the star behind Toastie is a woman. However, they’ve now changed their minds and are convinced it’s a male star under the mask.

Who is Toastie? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Toastie on The Masked Singer?

Last night saw Toastie perform again on The Masked Singer.

The mysterious star sang Beautiful Things by Benson Boone – and it was enough for the judges to save them for another week.

Earlier in the series, fans predicted that Toastie could have been Mica Paris.

Amongst the clues Toastie gave were ones hinting at Bolton. One fan predicted at the time, “Mica Paris is Toastie – sang a song with Michael Bolton!”

“Mica Paris duetted with Michael Bolton, that could be the Bolton link,” another said.

Fans have changed their minds on Toastie (Credit: ITV)

Fans make U-turn on Toastie

However, some fans have now made a major U-turn on Toastie, with some claiming that it’s a man under the mask, not a woman!

“I feel like Toastie is a man. I hear an American male’s voice,” one fan tweeted last night.

“Toastie is a male? Why are they guessing women?” another asked.

“I think Toastie is a fella. But the panel is going down the female route,” a third wrote.

Sticking with the male guesses, one fan then added: “Toastie on #TheMaskedSinger is Layton Williams, I’m convinced.”

Anton was unmasked (Credit: ITV)

Who was unmasked on the show last night?

Last night saw not one, but two stars unmasked on the show.

Both Arctic Fox and Monkey Business saw their time on the show come to an end.

Monkey Business, who performed As Long As He Needs Me from the musical Oliver, was revealed to be singer and actor Kate Nash!

Arctic Fox, who had sung Barbra Streisand’s Woman in Love, was then revealed to be none other than Strictly legend, Anton Du Beke!

“Wow, Anton Du Beke can really sing. Shame he’s been knocked out in rigged voting,” one fan tweeted.

“Absolutely disgusting. Arctic Fox was better than most of the singers,” another said.

Meanwhile, speaking about Kate, one fan said: “I am shocked Monkey Business went out! Never would have guessed it was Kate Nash.”

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday, January 31 from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

