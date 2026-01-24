Masked Singer fans beg judges to stop ‘playing dumb’ over Arctic Fox’s real identity: “Every viewer knows it”

The Masked Singer returned tonight with a big twist but fans were more upset over Arctic Fox!

The remaining characters all took to the stage together for the first time – and viewers were treated to not one, but two unmaskings.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards joined the judging panel as a guest this week, and fans were quick to notice she arrived ready to analyse every clue and vocal detail.

But despite the fun, many viewers at home were left frustrated as they became convinced they’d already cracked the identity of one contestant – and felt the judges were deliberately missing the obvious.

Guest star judge Perrie Edwards has been impressed this week (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced Arctic Fox is Anton Du Beke

Arctic Fox performed a dramatic rendition of Woman in Love by Barbra Streisand, immediately setting social media alight. Jonathan Ross guessed Diversity star Ashley Banjo, a suggestion that was met with an awkward silence from the studio audience.

Maya Jama went down the Strictly route too, writing down Johannes Radebe. Perrie Edwards then raised eyebrows by guessing Bake Off icon Prue Leith, before quickly adding Mary Berry into the mix.

Davina McCall, however, aligned herself firmly with viewers by guessing Anton Du Beke. Mo Gilligan went in a completely different direction, suggesting it could be Sam Ryder.

A lot of fans think Arctic Fox is Anton Du Beke (Credit: ITV)

Fans can’t believe the judges haven’t got there yet

While a small number of fans believe Arctic Fox could be Jason Donovan, the overwhelming consensus online is that Anton Du Beke is the man behind the mask – and many simply couldn’t understand why the panel appeared so unsure.

“How can they not know it’s Anton? Every bit of the clue package and performance screams Anton,” one viewer wrote.

“Don’t understand how the judges haven’t heard him so far,” said another.

“Anton Du Beke 100% for Arctic Fox. Said it from the start,” added a third.

Another fan summed up the mood by writing: “Really wish the judges would stop playing dumb. Arctic Fox is Anton Du Beke and every viewer knows it.”

The Masked Singer is unmasking two singers tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Masked Singer tonight?

Elsewhere in the episode, Toastie sang Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, prompting guesses including Alexandra Burke, Chaka Khan and Beverley Knight. But fans were far more confident, with many convinced it’s Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

Red Panda’s clue package included references to goggles, avoiding fluffing their lines, and a link to Africa. When they performed Big Girls Don’t Cry from The Jersey Boys, viewers felt it was obvious the singer was disguising their real voice. Mo guessed Tom Fletcher, Davina went with Sean Bean, Perrie Edwards chose James Corden, Maya Jama was convinced it was Ritchie Neville, and Jonathan Ross landed on Alan Carr.

Monkey Business followed with As Long As You Need Me from Oliver!, after previously telling Davina that she knew her.

Maya thought the accent pointed to Lily Allen, while Jonathan guessed Tamzin Outhwaite – despite her already appearing on the show in an earlier series. Perrie Edwards believed the accent was fake and guessed Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, while Mo leaned towards Maisie Smith.

Can of Worms then had the judges on their feet after rapping Sean Paul’s Temperature. Maya guessed Olly Murs, Jonathan went for Sam Thompson, Perrie suggested Alan Titchmarsh, Davina guessed Niall Horan, and Mo opted for Jimmy Carr.

Finally, Conkers closed the show with I’m A Believer by The Monkees. Mo guessed Jaime Laing, Maya chose Wayne Bridge, Jonathan thought the clues pointed to Roman Kemp, Perrie Edwards suggested Jack P Shepherd, and Davina landed on Tom Daley.

With so many wild guesses flying around, viewers were left wondering whether the judges really are this confused – or if they’re simply keeping their cards close to their chest as the competition heats up.

Watch The Masked Singer on ITV1 Saturday, January 31 at 7pm or catch up on ITVX