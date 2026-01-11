The Masked Singer fans ‘figure out’ Arctic Fox as Strictly Come Dancing legend

Fans of The Masked Singer are convinced they have rumbled Arctic Fox’s identity.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Saturday night (January 10) with Joel Dommett back at the helm. Monkey Business, Yak, Toastie, Arctic Fox and Conkers stepped up to the stage to fight for their place in the contest.

And while it was John Lydon who was unmasked as Yak, fans have a shock theory about the celeb behind the Arctic Fox costume…

Arctic Fox wowed the judges and viewers (Credit: ITV)

Arctic Fox on The Masked Singer

Arctic Fox returned to the stage on Saturday night (January 10) on The Masked Singer and performed Gold by Spandau Ballet.

In the clue package, Arctic Fox spoke about being able to survive everything, including all the seasons. The VT also featured a vase of flowers that changed from an orange colour to blue. Arctic Fox was also seen standing in front of a bookcase and defiantly declared that the “gloves are off”.

The panel threw out several high-profile guesses, including Duncan James, Louie Spence and Drag Race star Courtney Act. But fans were all pointing the finger at a certain Strictly icon…

Fans believe Anton is behind Arctic Fox (Credit: BBC)

Fans think Arctic Fox is Anton Du Beke

According to fans, they are certain that The Masked Singer’s Arctic Fox is actually Anton Du Beke.

“Arctic Fox is definitely Anton Du Beke….he was a junior boxer hence the glove reference plus he’s been in every SEASON of Strictly….” said one person on X.

Another added: “One million percent, Arctic Fox is @TheAntonDuBeke.” A third chimed in: “Anton Du Beke is also an author which explains the books, he also has a winter-themed book #maskedsingeruk.”

Someone else penned: “You can literally hear Anton’s accent in his singing voice. As a Strictly fan of 15 years I know that voice from a mile off.”

Also in the episode, Joel Dommett’s suit divided plenty of fans as he hosted the Sports Day-themed show.

Not feeling his green sports-themed suit, one fan wrote on X: “I’m sorry but what in the name of Jackets is Joel wearing?” A second agreed: “What the hell has Joel got on? It does make me wonder what he’s going to wear next.”

A third penned: “What on Earth are the panel wearing tonight?” But another was feeling Joel’s fashion choice, and declared they ‘really want’ his suit for their wardrobe.

Watch The Masked Singer on ITV1 Player and catch the next episode on Saturday, January 17 at 7pm.

