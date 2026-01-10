The Masked Singer Yak unmasked as British music icon in reveal tonight

The latest celebrity was unmasked tonight in a shocking reveal on The Masker Singer.

Last week we saw four stars leave the competition in an epic two-episode launch weekend. First we said goodbye to Anne Marie as Goldfish, then Alex Jones as Disc Jockey before we discovered Matt Lucas was behind Arctic Penguin and Professor Green as Teabag.

So, tonight, we said goodbye to Yak as they were unmasked in the latest episode of The Masked Singer as John Lydon.

Whereas Yak sang That’s A Moray for their second performance (Credit: ITV)

It came after Monkey Business and Yak went head to head after not getting enough votes to stay in the competition. Monkey Business sung Kesha’s TiK ToK and Yak followed with That’s A Moray straight after.

Earlier on, Davina admitted her guess on the identity behind Yak was on the err of far-fetched.

She said: “I’m gonna give you my ridiculous guess.”

“Assume I follow the herd, but this is not my style, so it’s somebody who is a bit different. Ham and pineapple pizza. I was like, oooh, that’s a Hawaiian. Then I heard, I go with the flow. I’m thinking water. I’m thinking Aquaman. I’m thinking, Oh, my God, it’s Jason Momoa!” she exclaimed.

Guest judge Freddie Flintoff actually correctly guessed that John Lydon – or Johnny Rotten – was the singer behind the mask. Jonathan Ross agreed and decided to vote the same.

Fans also felt like they were on the ball with their guesses.

One wrote: “John Lydon singing “Physical” by Olivia Newton-John whilst dressed as a Yak, I couldn’t love this crazy show more if I tried!”

A second penned: “Knew it was John Lydon as soon as I remembered his song in the Irish Eurovision show was called “Hawaii”.”

John Lydon was unmasked tonight (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced they’ve ‘cracked’ the code

As the competition gets into the full swing of things, The Masked Singer fans are convinced they have cracked the ‘code’ in finding out who is behind each costume.

While the show is only in its second week, fans are already hoping to beat the guessing game. Some viewers admit they become too impatient when it comes to finding out all the clues to work out who is behind the Masked Singer character.

The ‘hack’ includes using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to see if it can piece all the clues together. It was discussed on Reddit, with one user admitting they already used ChatGPT to see who it came up with for Red Panda. However, considering it’ll be a while before Red Panda is unmasked – or even performs due to a last-minute schedule change – we’ll have to find out if AI was right!

But not all viewers like the idea of spoiling the premise of the show.

“I imagine the AI would get it right occasionally, but it’d take the fun out of the whole concept, so… I’m not really going to be trying it,” one person commented.

Joel Dommett’s suit divided fans (Credit: ITV)

Joel Dommett’s suit stole attention tonight

The latest episode opened with a full Sports Day theme, with Freddie Flintoff joining the judging panel as a guest for the night. The former cricket star turned TV presenter took his seat alongside Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.

While the theme was embraced across the show, it was host Joel Dommett’s outfit that really caught viewers’ attention – and not all of it was positive. Many fans admitted they were left baffled by his sports-inspired suit.

One viewer wrote: “I’m sorry but what in the name of Jackets is Joel wearing?” Another echoed the confusion, saying: “What the hell has Joel got on? It does make me wonder what he’s going to wear next.”

A third questioned the overall styling, asking: “What on Earth are the panel wearing tonight?”

That said, not everyone was unimpressed. One fan confessed they “really want” Joel’s suit for their own wardrobe, while another praised his commitment to the theme, writing: “Gotta give it to Joel for going in all with the sports theme. Only he could pull off a suit that looks like grass.”

What did you make of The Masked Singer reveal tonight?

Watch The Masked Singer on ITV1 Player and catch the next episode on Saturday, January 17 at 7pm.