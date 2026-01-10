The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett’s suit divides viewers in Sports Day theme special episode

Joel Dommett’s suit appears to have divided fans in the third instalment of The Masked Singer’s seventh season.

While the presenter deserves a gold medal for his wardrobe matching tonight’s theme, he may gone a bit too far.

It comes after four celebrities were unmasked during the launch last weekend. Singer Anne Marie revealed she was behind Goldfish and The One Show’s Alex Jones turned out to be Disc Jockey. Whereas Little Britain actor Matt Lucas was unveiled to be Arctic Penguin and rapper Professor Green was the star behind Teabag.

Monkey Business, Yak, Toastie, Arctic Fox and Conkers stepped up to the stage to fight for their place in the contest. But it was Joel Dommett’s grass suit that had The Masked Singer fans talking.

All of the cast dressed for the occasion (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett’s suit divides fans

This week’s show kicked off with a Sports Day-themed episode with Freddie Flintoff joining the judging panel.

The cricket legend turned TV star appeared as a guest judge for the Sports Day special, alongside Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross.

However, fans were upset by host Joel Dommett’s outfit – it appears they weren’t feeling his sports-themed suit.

One fan wrote: “I’m sorry but what in the name of Jackets is Joel wearing?”

A second agreed: “What the hell has Joel got on? It does make me wonder what he’s going to wear next.”

A third penned: “What on Earth are the panel wearing tonight?”

But another was feeling Joel’s fashion choice tonight, and declared they ‘really want’ his suit for their wardrobe.

While a fourth wrote: “Gotta give it to Joel for going in all with the sports theme. Only he could pull off a suit that looks like grass.”

Ignore the haters Joel!

Joel Dommett’s suit divided fans (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘figured out’ Yak’s identity ahead of the show

Fans love playing detective to find out who are the famous faces behind the characters, and they may have worked out who is behind the Yak mask.

Speaking on X (Twitter), they discussed clues they know so far. In particular, ‘Yak of all trades’, ‘Leave your tech behind’ and ‘From dusk till dawn’. According to web sleuths, it could mean the celebrity works in more than one industry, reconnecting with nature or something with ‘no phones’.

According to viewers, this could all be pointing to Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 and The League of Gentleman star. The fact that Yak’s deep voice sounds like a potential The League of Gentlemen characters Reece plays.

Writing on X one opined: “Yak definitely gave Reece Shearsmith’s character Papa Lazarou vibes.”

A second agreed adding: “Yak is giving Reece Shearsmith vibes, sounded like some of the crazy voices he’s done in League of Gentleman etc.”

The characters still in the competition ahead of Saturday’s show:

Toastie

Moth

Can of Worms

Sloth

Red Panda

Conkers

Arctic Fox

Monkey Business

Yak

Gargoyle

Watch The Masked Singer on ITV1 Player and catch the next episode on Saturday, January 17 at 7pm.