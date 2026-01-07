Fans of The Masked Singer devise sneaky trick to ‘work out’ who is behind each mask

The Masked Singer viewers believe they’ve cracked a clever way to identify every single celebrity still hiding behind a mask on the ITV hit.

As the guessing game ramps up, fans admit they’re getting impatient and believe they’ve found a potential shortcut to solving host Joel Dommett’s clues.

The latest series of The Masked Singer launched last weekend, with shows seeing four famous faces unmasked straight away.

But with plenty of costumes still in play, the speculation is growing.

There are still 10 contestants battling it out and for many viewers, waiting just isn’t cutting it.

The Masked Singer: Who’s still in?

The Masked Singer is back on ITV this weekend, with half of the remaining characters set to perform again. ITV is keeping exactly who under wraps for now, however.

The characters still in the competition are:

Toastie

Moth

Can of Worms

Sloth

Red Panda

Conkers

Arctic Fox

Monkey Business

Yak

Gargoyle

Four celebrities were revealed last weekend. Pop star Anne Marie was unmasked as Goldfish from the band No Trout, while The One Show presenter Alex Jones was revealed as Disc Jockey.

Comedian Matt Lucas turned out to be Arctic Penguin, and rapper Professor Green was the star hiding inside Teabag.

With so many mystery costumes still on stage, fans think they’ve found a way to get ahead of the judges.

The Masked Singer fan ‘hack’

On Reddit, viewers have been swapping ideas about using AI (Artificial Intelligence) to analyse the show’s clues and piece everything together.

The discussion was sparked by one fan who wrote: “Has anyone pumped all the clues into a Chat GPT to see if it can pull all the clues together? I do know someone who works on the show, but I’d never ask him for a spoiler.

“Just wondering how good AI is at predicting from the clues.”

Another viewer claimed they’d already given it a go. They replied: “I actually used ChatGPT for Red Panda. I did spot out some important visual clues to consider.”

Not everyone is convinced it’s the right approach, though.

“I imagine the AI would get it right occasionally, but it’d take the fun out of the whole concept, so… I’m not really going to be trying it,” one person commented.

Someone else added: “Chatgpt is not going to guess niche english celebs from the 1980s, its going to guess some A lister.”

Here at ED!, we’re firmly in the camp of letting the surprises unfold naturally. But, if you’re desperate for answers, it might be tempting to test the theory.

When is The Masked Singer on next?

The Masked Singer returns on Saturday January 10, 2026, with just one episode airing this weekend following the launch double bill.

Saturday night’s show is Sports Day-themed and kicks off at 7pm on ITV1. It will run until 8.30pm and will also be available to stream on ITVX.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross will be joined on the panel by cricket legend Freddie Flintoff.

In a teaser shared on The Masked Singer’s Instagram, Freddie tells Toastie: “I really enjoyed that but it was slightly terrifying at the same time.”

That pretty much sums the show up!

