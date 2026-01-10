The Masked Singer is back with a brand new series, but if early fan reaction is anything to go by, the mystery might be tipping into frustration. Viewers have been quick to complain that this year’s clues are more baffling than ever.

The ITV favourite sees famous faces don elaborate costumes and perform songs while judges and viewers try to work out who is behind the mask. Part of the fun has always been piecing together the cryptic hints dropped along the way.

But some viewers think the clues are more confusing than ever – and are taking to Reddit to air their frustrations and call for change.

Fans are finding it hard to guess with the clues (Credit: ITV)

Viewers annoyed at The Masked Singer clues

One viewer wrote: “For years I have written down the clues to play along, so I can look back and see who it could be. But after the latest reveal I’m not going to bother and instead just see if I can make out the voice from singing. With better clues I might have guessed this one right.

“An example from the episode – the three antique clocks set to 10pm. Meaning it relates to a song about time? That could have been a thousand songs. It’s good to know that I can fast forward even more of the show. I just wish the clues were a bit less cryptic.”

Another fan agreed, saying: “I don’t mind obscure. But often they are now red herrings to suggest someone else entirely.”

“Yes! It’s like six degrees of separation. Literally anything can be taken as a clue this year,” a third added.

Elsewhere, one annoyed viewer commented: “Agreed. The clue writers did a much better job in the first couple of series’. I hope it changes back.”

The judges don’t even know who the celebs are (Credit: ITV)

What sort of hints does the show give?

Each week, the masked celebrities take to the stage to sing, with a pre-recorded VT shown beforehand offering a series of visual and verbal clues. These are designed to help the audience at home start narrowing down the possibilities.

In past series, those hints might include something as straightforward as a location, pointing to where the celebrity is from. At other times, the clues have been more abstract, requiring a bit of lateral thinking.

Traditionally, as the weeks roll on, the guessing game becomes easier. More clues are revealed, voices become more familiar, and patterns begin to emerge. But many fans believe that hasn’t been the case this year.

It may well be that the clues are deliberately tougher early on to stop fans guessing the celebrities too quickly. But judging by the reaction so far, many viewers are hoping the show eases off the red herrings as the series continues – and brings back the kind of clues that made playing along at home such a big part of the fun.

