All the names in the frame for The Masked Singer 2026 as bookies tip girl band legend and ‘prime-time TV favourite’ for unmasking

The Masked Singer 2026 has barely got going and already the guessing game is in overdrive, with bookies rushing to tip which famous faces are hiding beneath the show’s most bizarre costumes.

The ITV juggernaut returned on Saturday (January 3) with a glittering launch, but Disc Jockey didn’t last long, becoming the first contestant sent packing before being revealed as The One Show presenter Alex Jones.

Sunday’s (January 4) episode saw another shock exit. Teabag was eliminated and unmasked as rapper Professor Green.

With those early reveals done, attention has now turned to the remaining 10 mystery performers. So, who do the bookies think is lurking behind the masks from launch night? Here’s what the odds are saying…

Bookies predict Moth is Sugababes legend Keisha (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Masked Singer 2026: Is Moth a Sugababes favourite?

After impressing viewers with a powerful take on Mariah Carey’s Hero, Moth has quickly flown to the top of the betting.

Exclusive odds at Entertainment Daily show Sugababes star Keisha Buchanan is currently the frontrunner at 4/6.

“Moth has quickly emerged as one of the season’s biggest talking points. Bookies are backing Keisha Buchanan — best known as a member of the Sugababes — as the favourite, with viewers closely analysing the clues for signs of a chart-topping pop star,” Sportscasting spokesperson Shane Orton said.

Hot on her heels are bandmates Mutya Buena (7/2) and Siobhan Donaghy (7/1), fuelling speculation that a full Sugababes connection could be in play.

Elsewhere, Leona Lewis (5/1), Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock (8/1) and Alexandra Burke (12/1) are also firmly in the mix.

Marcella Detroit is the favourite to be Gargoyle (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gargoyle tipped to be a well-known female singer

Gargoyle’s performance of Scissor Sisters’ Filthy/Gorgeous certainly got tongues wagging. Bookies believe another famous female vocalist could be behind the mask.

At present, Shakespears Sister singer Marcella Detroit is leading the betting at 4/5.

“Gargoyle’s clues have really got viewers talking, with bookies backing Marcella Detroit as the favourite. Fans were quick to spot a ‘Sally’ reference — particularly intriguing given that Marcella famously co-wrote Eric Clapton’s hit Lay Down Sally before her chart success with Shakespears Sister,” Shane said.

Other names being thrown into the mix include Denise Welch (5/2), Kym Marsh (6/1), Ruby Wax (10/1) and Frankie Bridge (20/1).

Bookies think Sam could be underneath the Sloth costume (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer 2026: Is Sam Thompson hiding as Sloth?

Sloth bounced onto the stage with Men At Work’s Down Under, instantly sparking guesses that I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson could be inside the costume.

The bookmakers are clearly on the same wavelength, installing the Made in Chelsea star as favourite at 11/8.

Other familiar faces in the running include Joe Marler (11/4) and Joe Wicks (4/1).

“Speculation around Sloth has intensified after Sam Thompson became the bookies’ favourite. The Made in Chelsea star has added fuel to the fire by teasing fans online about The Masked Singer, prompting many to wonder if he’s hiding behind the mask,” Shane said.

Could Marvin be Can Of Worms? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Can Of Worms linked to a ‘prime-time favourite’

Can Of Worms opted for a show tune, performing Be Our Guest from Beauty And The Beast.

Right now, JLS singer Marvin Humes is the bookies’ top pick at 10/11.

Ben Shephard (2/1) and Roman Kemp (4/1) are also strongly fancied, while Alan Titchmarsh (25/1) and Robbie Williams (50/1) remain longer shots.

“Can of Worms has viewers split, with guesses narrowing in on either Marvin Humes or Ben Shephard. With Marvin currently leading the odds and Ben close behind, fans are divided over whether this mask is hiding a pop star or a prime-time TV favourite,” Shane added.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on January 10, 2026.

