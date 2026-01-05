The Masked Singer fans convinced they’ve ‘worked out’ Toastie as Loose Women favourite

The Masked Singer has barely returned to ITV screens, and fans are already convinced they’ve cracked the identity of Toastie after just one performance.

The new series kicked off on Saturday (January 3), with five fresh characters taking to the stage. The first unmasking of the run saw Disc Jockey revealed as The One Show presenter Alex Jones.

The guessing continued on Sunday night (January 4), when Teabag became the second celebrity to be voted out and was unmasked as rapper Professor Green.

With 10 masked stars still in the competition, there’s plenty of sleuthing left to be done. But when it comes to Toastie, many viewers believe the clues are already pointing firmly in one direction…

Toastie performed for the first time last night (Credit: ITV)

Toastie on The Masked Singer

Toastie made their debut during Sunday’s episode, belting out Aerosmith’s Walk This Way and instantly catching the attention of both the panel and viewers at home.

In the clue package, Toastie spoke about not giving up under pressure and suggested they’ve faced criticism in the past. The VT also featured a diamond and a clown, along with a calendar marked August 20.

There was a nod to being a “rebel with a cause”, hinting at charity work, and a comment about wanting a “slice of the action”.

The panel threw out several high-profile guesses, including former X Factor finalist Rebecca Ferguson, Black Eyed Peas star Fergie and BRIT Award winner Emeli Sande.

But viewers watching at home were far more confident — and they all seemed to be saying the same name.

Viewers are confident Toastie is Brenda Edwards (Credit: ITV)

‘ If it’s not Brenda Edwards , I’ll eat a toastie’

“My guess for Toastie is Brenda Edwards,” one viewer posted on X.

“I’m going with Brenda Edwards for Toastie,” another added.

“If it’s not Brenda Edwards, I’ll eat a toastie,” a third joked.

“Toastie is a REAL singer! “Faced stern critics” – #XFactor? How about Brenda Edwards? Loved that performance,” another viewer said.

“Calling it now, Toastie is Brenda Edwards,” another insisted.

For now, Toastie’s true identity remains safely under wraps. But if viewers are right, it might not be long before this fan-favourite secret is finally toasted.

Read more: Masked Singer viewers ‘in shock’ after Emperor Penguin revealed as Matt Lucas

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on January 10, 2026.