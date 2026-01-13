Brenda Edwards’ blunt four-word response as she ‘reveals’ Masked Singer Toastie’s identity

The Masked Singer is back for Series 4, and it hasn’t taken long for viewers to latch onto their latest big theory on Toastie.

A huge number of fans are convinced the tasty character is Brenda Edwards – but the star herself has now weighed in and pointed the finger at someone else entirely.

From the moment Toastie first appeared on the ITV show, audiences have been certain they’re listening to a seasoned professional singer. Their debut performance of Aerosmith’s Walk This Way set the bar high, and they followed it up on Saturday night (January 10) with a powerful take on Whitney Houston’s Run To You.

Many viewers believe Brenda is Toastie (Credit: ITV)

Toastie on The Masked Singer

Over the past couple of weeks, plenty of big names have been thrown into the mix for Toastie, including Sonique, Mica Paris and Lisa Stansfield. But one name keeps cropping up more than any other – Brenda Edwards.

“I thought Toastie sounded like Brenda Edwards before Mo said it,” one viewer wrote on X.

“Toastie is 100 percent Brenda Edwards,” another insisted.

“I’m even more convinced this week that Toastie is Brenda Edwards after that performance!” a third said.

“Gotta be Brenda Edwards for Toastie,” another added.

Even judge Mo Gilligan joined the chorus last weekend, naming Brenda as his guess after Toastie’s performance.

It’s easy to see why. Brenda shot to fame on The X Factor and has since built a strong career in musical theatre. She’s currently appearing in the West End in Paddington, making her vocal chops hard to ignore.

Brenda shut down claims that she is Toastie (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards ‘reveals’ who she thinks Toastie is

Despite the mounting speculation, Brenda has been quick to shut the rumours down.

After a fan shared on Instagram that they believed Brenda was Toastie, the Loose Women star responded directly and firmly denied it was her behind the mask.

Instead, she offered up her own guess, writing simply: “Toastie is Mica Paris.”

Brenda believes Toastie is Mica Paris (Credit: ITV)

The exchange was later shared on Reddit, where one fan joked: “I have a feeling Mica Paris would guess Toastie was Brenda Edwards.”

So is Brenda telling the truth, or cleverly throwing viewers off the scent? Fans will have to keep watching to see who is really hiding inside the Toastie costume.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans adamant they’ve ‘worked out’ Monkey Business’ identity as panel remains stumped

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday January 17, 2026.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.