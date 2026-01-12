The Masked Singer fans adamant they’ve ‘worked out’ Monkey Business’ identity as panel remains stumped

The Masked Singer was back doing what it does best on Saturday (January 10), and this week, all eyes were firmly on Monkey Business, with many convinced they’ve finally cracked who’s behind the mask.

In the latest episode of the ITV favourite, Monkey Business strutted onto the stage to belt out Cher’s Strong Enough, before finding themselves in danger after the audience vote. Landing in the bottom two alongside Yak, the mysterious monkey had to sing again, this time taking on Kesha’s TikTok.

Luckily, the panel decided to keep Monkey Business in the competition for another week. Yak, however, wasn’t so fortunate and was revealed to be Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, a reveal that guest judge Freddie Flintoff successfully called.

Monkey Business as saved by the panel last weekend (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer: Monkey Business clues

With Monkey Business safely through, the guessing game has gone into overdrive as fans pore over every clue for hidden meaning.

The first clue package showed the character travelling on a private jet before wandering through a city.

Viewers also spotted a travel sickness bag, a first aid kit complete with a stethoscope, and even the theme tune to The Apprentice playing in the background. The camera lingered on a bottle of Belladonna and a pair of roller skates, adding even more fuel to the fire.

In the second set of clues, eagle-eyed fans clocked a vase of red roses and a framed photograph of Lewis Hamilton. Monkey Business also wore a white shirt decorated with cats and lions and was seen handing over a red pen.

Despite plenty to chew over, the clues seemed to pull everyone in different directions, leaving the panel and viewers equally puzzled.

On the night, guesses flew thick and fast. Maya Jama suggested Emily Atack, while Freddie Flintoff threw Hannah Waddingham into the mix.

Jonathan Ross went with Sheridan Smith, Davina McCall said Nicole Scherzinger, and Mo Gilligan guessed Olivia Attwood.

But at home, fans are convinced the real answer is someone else entirely…

Viewers are very confident Monkey Business is Louise Redknapp (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louise Redknapp for Monkey Business?

While her name hasn’t yet been mentioned by the judges, Louise Redknapp has emerged as a strong favourite among viewers watching at home.

The singer first shot to fame as a member of Eternal before launching a successful solo career. She’s also a familiar face on the West End stage and appeared on Celebrity Apprentice back in 2008.

Fans have been quick to join the dots online. “Louise Redknapp!! References to 9 to 5 when she was in it playing Violet, sounds like her too!!” one Instagram user wrote.

Another shared: “I think @louiseredknapp. 8 cats on shirt, she was on 8 out of 10 Cats and the 3 lions could be for Jamie. Lots of RED things. She was in 9 to 5 the musical and born in Lewisham (Lewis Hamilton pic).”

“There’s too many clues that link to her to not be Louise Redknapp!! The clock landed on 9 to 5 at the end of the song!!” a third viewer added.

“I’m going along with the idea that Monkey Business is Louise Redknapp. She has fashion businesses, and I like the idea that the Lewis Hamilton picture was a clue to being born in Lewisham,” a fourth person said.

Whether the fans are right or reading too much into the clues remains to be seen, but Monkey Business has certainly got everyone talking. For now, viewers will have to keep guessing and wait to see if Louise really is the celebrity behind the mask.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday January 17, 2026.

