Masked Singer fans ‘disgusted’ as judges fail to save Arctic Fox as they’re unmasked alongside Monkey Business

The Masked Singer returned tonight with a major shake-up, as the remaining characters all took to the stage together for the first time – and viewers knew they were in for a dramatic night with two unmaskings on the cards.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards joined the judging panel as a guest this week, and fans were quick to notice she came armed with theories, listening closely to every clue and vocal detail as the performances unfolded.

Guest star judge Perrie Edwards has been impressed this week (Credit: ITV)

Monkey Business, Arctic Fox and Red Panda were in the bottom

Arctic Fox delivered a soaring rendition of Woman in Love by Barbra Streisand, instantly setting social media buzzing.

Jonathan Ross put forward Diversity star Ashley Banjo as his guess, a suggestion that was met with visible confusion from the studio audience. Maya Jama followed with a Strictly-inspired guess of Johannes Radebe, while Perrie Edwards raised eyebrows by naming Bake Off legend Prue Leith before swiftly adding Mary Berry into the mix.

Davina McCall, however, echoed the thoughts of many viewers at home by confidently guessing Anton Du Beke. Mo Gilligan went in a completely different direction, suggesting it could be Sam Ryder.

While a small number of fans thought Arctic Fox might be Jason Donovan, the overwhelming consensus online was that Anton Du Beke was clearly behind the mask – leaving viewers baffled as to why the panel appeared so divided.

Red Panda’s latest clues referenced goggles, avoiding fluffing their lines, and a link to Africa. When they performed Big Girls Don’t Cry from The Jersey Boys, fans were convinced the singer was deliberately disguising their real voice.

Mo guessed Tom Fletcher, Davina went with Sean Bean, Perrie Edwards chose James Corden, Maya Jama was convinced it was Ritchie Neville, and Jonathan Ross landed on Alan Carr.

Monkey Business followed with As Long As You Need Me from Oliver!, after previously telling Davina that she knew her. Maya believed the accent pointed to Lily Allen, while Jonathan guessed Tamzin Outhwaite – despite her having already appeared on the show in a previous series. Perrie Edwards thought the accent was put on and guessed Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, while Mo leaned towards Maisie Smith.

Kate Nash was revealed to be behind Monkey Business (Credit: ITV)

Monkey Business and Arctic Fox unmasked

The surprise came when Monkey Business was unmasked as singer Kate Nash – a reveal none of the judges managed to predict, despite Davina supposedly knowing her.

It was then down to the panel to decide who would be saved for another week. They chose to save Red Panda, meaning Arctic Fox was unmasked.

Arctic Fox was revealed to be Anton Du Beke, confirming what viewers at home had been saying for weeks. Only Davina managed to piece the clues together in time for his exit.

Fans were far from happy with the decision.

One viewer said they were “gutted” Arctic Fox wasn’t saved, calling him their favourite.

Another wrote: “Absolutely disgusting. Arctic Fox was better than most of the singers.”

A third added: “Wow, Anton Du Beke can really sing. Shame he’s been knocked out in rigged voting.”

Anton Du Beke was revealed to be Arctic Fox on The Masked Singer tonight (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Masked Singer tonight?

Elsewhere in the episode, Toastie performed Beautiful Things by Benson Boone, prompting guesses from the judges including Alexandra Burke, Chaka Khan and Beverley Knight. Viewers, however, remained convinced Toastie is Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

Can of Worms then got the panel on their feet after performing Sean Paul’s Temperature. Maya guessed Olly Murs, Jonathan went for Sam Thompson, Perrie suggested Alan Titchmarsh, Davina wrote down Niall Horan, and Mo opted for Jimmy Carr.

The Masked Singer is unmasking two singers tonight (Credit: ITV)

Conkers closed the night with a lively performance of I’m A Believer by The Monkees. Mo guessed Jaime Laing, Maya chose Wayne Bridge, Jonathan believed the clues pointed to Roman Kemp, Perrie Edwards suggested Jack P Shepherd, and Davina landed on Tom Daley.

With the competition heating up and guesses becoming increasingly wild, viewers were left wondering whether the judges are genuinely stumped – or simply holding back as the biggest reveals edge closer.

