All the clues that point to The Masked Singer’s Moth being pop legend

The Masked Singer fans are more convinced than ever that they’ve worked out the identity of Moth.

Moth performed Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire last night (Saturday, January 17), and fans think it’s a girlband legend under the mask.

Who is Moth? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Moth on The Masked Singer?

In their first episode, Moth performed Hero by Mariah Carey.

Moth has also dropped some hints about their identity. One thing the star said is “It’s time for me to face the music”.

Moth also said that they “served in the west until my time was up and I returned to my rightful field”, a possible hint at the West End.

Maya Jama believes that it’s Alexandra Burke under the mask, thanks to the West End hint. She also performed Hero as part of The X-Factor cast’s charity single in 2008.

Meanwhile, Davina McCall reckons it’s Molly Ringwald, who appeared in a show called Face The Music.

Is it Keisha behind the mask? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans believe they’ve worked out Moth’s identity

However, fans are convinced that Moth is, in fact, Sugababes legend Keisha Buchanan.

The singer, 41, shot to fame in the early 2000s as part of the Sugababes. She left the group in 2009, before they reunited in 2011.

“Moth is Keisha Buchanan from Sugababes,” one fan said.

“Definitely Keisha Buchanan,” another wrote.

“I think Moth is Keisha from Sugababes,” a third wrote.

“Still convinced Moth is Keisha from Sugababes,” another said.

Marcella was Gargoyle! (Credit: ITV)

Who was unmasked last night?

Last night’s show saw the fourth celebrity of the series unmasked.

Gargoyle was in the bottom two alongside Sloth. Both performed again, but the judges opted to save Sloth, meaning Gargoyle had to unmask.

It was then revealed that Gargoyle was in fact Shakespears Sister star Marcella Detroit.

“Omg I would never have guessed Marcella Detroit!” one stunned fan said.

“YES I CALLED IT!!!!” another said.

Marcella joins Alex Jones, Professor Green, and John Lyndon in being unmasked.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday, January 24 from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

