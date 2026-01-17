Masked Singer fans do a double take as Gargoyle is unmasked as iconic 80s star

The Masked Singer‘s Gargoyle has finally been unmasked – and fans were shocked to see who it was!

The mysterious Gargoyle ended up in the sing-off against fellow contestant Sloth tonight but failed to impress the judges and was sent home.

The audience and panel were then left gasping as an 80s icon stepped out from beneath the mask.

The identity of Gargoyle has been revealed on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

It turns out Marcella Detroit from Shakespears Sister was hiding under that towering costume all along.

Speaking to host Joel Domett, Marcella said of her time on the show: “It was hot. And it was very difficult to walk!”

Here’s a full rundown of tonight’s masked madness and all the details on this week’s guest judge.

The Masked Singer: Tonight’s Spooktacular Line-Up

Tonight’s episode was a full-blown Spooktacular Special – not exactly seasonal, but definitely entertaining.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross embraced the spooky theme with gusto.

Host Joel stole some of the limelight himself, dressing as a spot-on Wednesday Addams.

Jonathan got creative as a futuristic Frankenstein, while Maya dazzled in a sheer black dress with dramatic shoulder straps and Davina spun a creepy spiderweb look.

Guest judge, This Morning star Ben Shephard was almost unrecognisable, perfectly nailing the brief as a chilling scarecrow.

It’s safe to say the hair, make-up and costume teams were working overtime.

This week saw the return of Can of Worms, Sloth and Gargoyle.

Red Panda also made his debut, after originally being cut from Week 1 for performing “Disco Inferno,” a song considered sensitive following the tragic ski resort fire in Crans-Montana.

Gargoyle Revealed: Marcella Detroit Steps Out

After audience votes, Gargoyle landed in the bottom two alongside Sloth.

Both performed again, but the judges chose to save Sloth, sending Gargoyle packing.

Marccella Detroit has been unmasked as Gargoyle in The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Marcella was revealed after chants of “take it off, take it off,” leaving the judges visibly stunned.

Joel admitted he was a huge fan, while Jonathan asked Marcella to close the show with Shakespears Sister’s iconic hit “Stay,” which she did with no complaints.

Fans flocked to X, formerly Twitter, with reactions ranging from surprise to admiration.

One wrote, “Omg I would never have guessed Marcella Detroit!”

Another celebrated, “YES I CALLED IT!!!”

While a third commented, “Marcella Detroit is 73! My god she looks good!”

Not everyone was impressed though, with one viewer harshly adding, “Maybe this Marcella lady could sing at one point, but she definitely can’t now.”

Other Celebrities Unmasked This Series

Marcella joins five other celebrities unmasked this year.

First to go was Disc Jockey, revealed as The One Show’s Alex Jones. Rapper Professor Green came next as Teabag.

Last week, Yak was unmasked as John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten of The Sex Pistols.

The show has also seen Anne-Marie perform as Goldfish from the band No Trout and comedian Matt Lucas appear as Emperor Penguin from the Antarctic Funkeys.

