Red Panda finally appears on The Masked Singer after shock axing and fans are convinced it is huge comedy star

The Masked Singer has finally unleashed Red Panda on viewers – and the guessing game has gone into overdrive.

After weeks of speculation, Red Panda made his long awaited entrance during tonight’s Spooktacular Special (despite the fact it is very much January!).

Fans were more than ready.

Red Panda was originally meant to appear in the opening episode two weeks ago, but his performance never made it to air.

Red Panda has made his long-awaited debut on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Now, the mystery singer has finally revealed his voice, leaving viewers scrambling for clues.

The Masked Singer: Red Panda’s first performance

Red Panda had filmed a performance for the launch weekend of the 2026 series, but it was edited out before broadcast.

The contestant had performed the 1976 hit Disco Inferno, but bosses later pulled it.

The decision was made amid concerns it could be seen as insensitive following the Crans Montana ski resort fire in Switzerland, in which 40 people died.

Tonight, Red Panda first appeared as part of a group performance.

He joined Can of Worms, Moth, Sloth and Gargoyle for a lively rendition of The Backstreet Boys’ Larger Than Life.

Later, Red Panda returned for his solo moment. He performed Bat Out Of Hell by Meatloaf and showed off a wide range of vocals!

Who is Red Panda?

Judges Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan were joined by guest judge Ben Shephard. All offered their own theories.

Jonathan Ross suggested Simon Le Bon. Davina McCall leaned towards Luke Goss.

Maya Jama guessed Jeff Brazier, while Mo Gilligan went with Louis Smith. Ben Shephard picked Alan Carr.

Fans online were just as vocal. One name, in particular, kept popping up.

One viewer wrote on X: “Harry Hill for Panda.”

Another said: “Harry Hill is regularly guessed on this show but Red Panda sounds like him.”

A third posted: “Harry Hill is Red Panda.”

And someone else added: “First time watching Masked Singer and Red Panda sounds like Harry Hill tbh.”

Interesting indeed.

The judges were joined by Ben Shepherd for tonight’s Spooktacular Special (Credit: ITV)

Who has already left The Masked Singer?

Three contestants and two additional celebrities have already been unmasked in this year’s series. Disc Jockey was the first to leave and was revealed as The One Show presenter Alex Jones.

Next out was Teabag, who turned out to be rapper Professor Green. Last week, Yak was eliminated. Beneath the extremely heavy costume was John ‘Johnny Rotten’ Lydon.

The series has also featured pop star Anne Marie as Goldfish in the band No Trout, along with Emperor Penguin from the Antarctic Funkeys, revealed as comedian Matt Lucas.

So who will be unmasked next?

