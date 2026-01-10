Who is the Red Panda on The Masked Singer? All the theories following shock performance axe

The Masked Singer fans are back doing what they do best – scrutinising every note, clue and costume detail, but it’s Red Panda who has set tongues wagging. Even before properly stepping on stage, the character has become one of the most talked-about contestants.

Viewers are once again glued to ITV trying to work out which famous faces are hidden behind the masks. And, as ever, the guessing game is proving anything but straightforward. Still, Red Panda has already attracted intense debate, particularly after their performance was unexpectedly pulled from the launch episode.

So what’s going on – and who do fans think Red Panda really is?

The performance has been uploaded to YouTube (Credit: ITV)

Why was the Red Panda’s performance axed?

The seventh series of the hit ITV show returned on Saturday night (January 3). But just hours before the episode aired, viewers learned that Red Panda’s performance had been removed from the show.

ITV later confirmed the decision was linked to the devastating Swiss bar fire over New Year. Around 40 people tragically lost their lives when a blaze tore through Le Constellation Bar in Switzerland, with a further 120 people injured.

An ITV spokesperson explained: “In light of the tragic events in Switzerland, we took the decision to remove Red Panda’s performance on The Masked Singer owing to potential insensitivities within the theme and lyrics of the song.”

The channel reassured fans that Red Panda will still be seen performing in the “coming weeks”, though it did not confirm which song had originally been scheduled.

Red Panda didn’t perform at the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Red Panda’s performance unearthed

Despite not airing on TV, the performance has since surfaced online, with Sky viewers spotting it on Catch-up before it appeared on YouTube.

In the VT, Red Panda is shown at a fire station, with a flurry of clues including dummies, gold, an address for Rio and references to “towering” over things. A shopping list also features, reading: hairspray, sun cream, pink apples and pears.

Taking to the stage, Red Panda performs Disco Inferno, the 1976 hit by The Trammps – a choice that quickly got fans talking for obvious reasons.

Soon after, clips were shared on Reddit, where viewers wasted no time sharing their verdicts. Not everyone was impressed.

One commented: “Whoever this is, I don’t think he will be in the competition for long.”

Another added: “I think he will be out soon after that performance..”

Many think Alan is altering his voice (Credit: BBC)

Alan Carr is a main theory

One of the strongest theories doing the rounds is that Red Panda could be Alan Carr. Fans pointed to the familiar tone of the voice, suggesting he may be deliberately deepening it to throw viewers off the scent.

After his recent stint on Celebrity Traitors, Alan has become something of a national treasure, and his voice is famously distinctive after years hosting his own chat show.

As one Reddit user put it: “Based off voice alone (as someone who went to the recording and saw it live), I am still going to say this is Alan Carr putting on a deep voice.”

Some fans think it’s James Buckley (Credit: YouTube)

Is James Buckley the Red Panda on Masked Singer?

Others believe the clues point towards James Buckley. Fans have been linking the visual hints back to his acting roles, particularly The Inbetweeners and White Gold.

One viewer asked: “So, the visual clues are dummies, gold, 5 Rio Street and a shopping list?”

Another replied: “It could be James Buckley as he was in White Gold as well as The Inbetweeners.”

Some fans think it’s Reece (Credit: YouTube)

Reece Shearsmith

Reece Shearsmith has also emerged as a possible contender, although this theory is more about the clue package than the singing itself.

One fan wrote: “The voice in the Clue Package made me think Reece Shearsmith. But the singing voice, I am drawing a blank.”

Another added: “Weirdly, I was thinking the fools gold could be House of Fools, which features Reece. So it may be him. That said, I don’t know if he would do the show.”

Could be an Olympian? (Credit: YouTube)

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps

In perhaps the most left-field guess so far, some viewers think Red Panda could be Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, based purely on the clues.

One user explained: “Just based off a few clues – and googling – my guess is Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps. The clues I am going off are – Gold and 5 Rio Street: he won five gold medals in Rio. Hairspray – he was born in Baltimore, which is where Hairspray is set. Other than that, I have nothing.”

With so many theories already flying around, Red Panda looks set to remain one of this series’ biggest talking points – and that’s before they’ve even officially competed.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV every Saturday at 7pm.

Read more: All the names in the frame for The Masked Singer 2026 as bookies tip girl band legend and ‘prime-time TV favourite’ for unmasking

What do you think of the Red Panda on The Masked Singer? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!