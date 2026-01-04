The Masked Singer bosses forced to remove star from first episode over ‘insensitive lyrics’

A star on The Masked Singer has been removed from the first episode over “potential insensitivities”.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Saturday night (January 3) for its seventh series hosted by Joel Dommett. A brand new batch of masked celebs took to the stage to show off their vocal chops including Moth, Disc Jockey, Gargoyle, Sloth and Can of Worms.

Judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama and Mo Gilligan were back too, to try and work out the identities of celebrities hidden beneath elaborate costumes.

However, just hours before the first show launch, The Masked Singer made a huge change, including removing one of its stars.

The Masked Singer star edited out of fist episode

On Saturday night (January 3) Red Panda was due to perform with their fellow castmates. However, it was confirmed that celebrity was temporarily removed.

The decision was in response to the devastating Swiss bar fire in Switzerland this week.

An ITV spokesperson said: “In light of the tragic events in Switzerland, we took the decision to remove Red Panda’s performance on The Masked Singer owing to potential insensitivities within the theme and lyrics of the song.”

They also said: “Viewers will get to see Red Panda perform in the coming weeks.”

The ITV spokesperson did not reveal the name of the song Red Panda performed or what lyrics could be deemed insensitive.

Around 40 people were tragically killed in a fire that ripped through a bar, Le Constellation bar, in Switzerland at New Year. Almost 120 people were left wounded.

According to authorities, they think sparklers attached to champagne bottles were brought too near the ceiling in the bar, and seemingly appear to have sparked the inferno.

The confirmation came hours after ITV revealed there was a slight schedule change to the first episode. The broadcaster also announced: “Update: Tonight’s episode of The Masked Singer will be airing at 6:40pm instead of 6:30pm!”

Who was unmasked on The Masked Singer?

Meanwhile Alex Jones became the first celeb to get unmasked on The Masked Singer 2026. The One Show host was underneath the Disc Jockey costume.

Explaining why she signed up to take part, she said: “We love this programme as a family. I just thought to do it for the children would be wonderful.

“It’s been the most bizarre experience of my life.”

The Masked Singer airs every weekend on ITV1.

