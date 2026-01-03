The real reason Rita Ora quit The Masked Singer and if she will ever return to the show

The Masked Singer has returned to ITV and the guessing game is back in full swing – but viewers are asking the same question. Where exactly is Rita Ora?

Rita was there from day one, helping The Masked Singer UK take off alongside Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall. Yet once again, she’s missing from the judging desk, with Maya Jama firmly installed in her seat.

Rita Ora is no longer on The Masked Singer UK – but why? (Credit: ITV)

So why did Rita walk away from the ITV hit – and is there any chance she could return? Here’s what we know.

The Masked Singer UK: Why Rita Ora isn’t on

Rita joined The Masked Singer UK when it first launched on ITV back in 2020, quickly becoming a core part of the show’s judging line-up.

For five series, she sat on the panel as contestants were unmasked – from Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee to Joss Stone’s Sausage and Danny Jones’ Piranha.

Originally, Rita judged alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and fellow OG Ken Jeong. Ken exited after the first series and was replaced by Mo Gilligan, who remains on the panel today.

Then, in September 2024, ITV confirmed Rita would not be returning. Maya Jama was announced as her replacement, marking a major shake-up to the judging team.

Why did Rita quit?

At first, Rita stayed quiet on her reasons for leaving The Masked Singer. Her exit only became clear when ITV revealed the judging line-up for the 2025 series.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment & Daytime Commissioning at ITV, said at the time: “The Masked Singer is back and promises to kick off 2025 with a bang.

“TV’s favourite guessing game welcomes the sensational Maya Jama who will be joining our expert detectives, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan all alongside Joel Dommett. We can’t wait.”

Not long after, Rita shared a glimpse of her packed 2025 schedule on Instagram, which featured music performances, film projects and major brand collaborations.

She had already missed several episodes of series 5 due to clashing commitments, proving the juggle was difficult.

Rita was last on The Masked Singer UK in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Is Rita Ora on The Masked Singer US?

Rita Ora is on The Masked Singer in America and this is a big part of the story.

In late 2023, it was confirmed that Rita would be joining The Masked Singer US. She initially signed on as a guest judge, stepping in for Nicole Scherzinger.

At the time, she shared her excitement online, writing: “So happy the secret is finally out. I’m joining the @maskedsingerfox US! Can’t wait to try and guess who’s behind the mask with the other panelists.”

Since then, Rita’s role has become permanent. She still appears on the American panel today, sitting alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and her old Masked Singer mate, Ken Jeong.

The next US series, featuring Rita as a judge, premieres on January 7, 2026.

Filming for the American show took place between October and November 2025, while the UK series was filmed in September and October. With the productions overlapping, it is impossible for her to appear on both.

Is Rita Ora ever coming back to the UK version?

Whether Rita will ever return to the UK version remains unclear, as she has never formally spoken about her departure.

However, all signs suggest she’s settled comfortably into her role on the US show. American audiences have embraced the British-Kosovan star, and her stateside profile continues to grow.

Earlier this week, Rita took centre stage while ringing in the New Year in New York.

Rita is now a judge on The Masked Singer US (Credit: Fox)

This marked the third time Rita has co-hosted New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside Ryan Seacrest from Times Square. The 2025/26 broadcast was the longest yet, stretching to an impressive eight hours.

Speaking to fans on Instagram, Rita said: “Currently in prep mode which is hectic with little sleep (except in the car between press haha), but I love every minute of it. I can’t wait for the buzzy energy of the countdown at 11:59… it’s unlike anything else!”

So for now, it looks like Rita’s Masked Singer chapter is very much an American one. Bye then, Rita. Sob.

