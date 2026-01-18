The Masked Singer fans took to social media to express their confusion over a format change to last night’s episode (Saturday, January 17).

Last night’s show was Halloween themed, despite it being January…

Last night’s show was Halloween-themed (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer theme shake-up

Last night’s episode of The Masked Singer proved to be a bit of a bizarre one for fans.

Despite it being the depths of January, last night’s show was Halloween themed, despite it being 10 months away.

The show’s judges and host, Joel Dommet, were dressed in Halloween-themed outfits for the episode.

Joel was dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, whilst Jonathan Ross was dressed as Frankenstein.

Mo Gilligan gave off Teen Wolf vibes, Maya Jama rocked an evil queen look, and Davina McCall wore a spider-themed catsuit.

Guest judge Ben Shephard joined in with the fun, dressing up as the scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

Joel was dressed up too (Credit: ITV)

Fans baffled

However, whilst the judges were enjoying the Halloween theme, fans were left confused by it.

“Why have we Halloween in January?” one fan asked.

“What is this Halloween-themed episode of #TheMaskedSinger in January??!!!!” another wrote.

“Why are they doing a #Halloween special in January? This should have been done separately from the rest of the series and done as a proper themed special if they were going to do this!” a third fumed.

Marcella Detroit was under the mask (Credit: ITV)

Who was unmasked last night on The Masked Singer?

Last night also saw the fourth celebrity unmasked.

Gargoyle was in the bottom two alongside Sloth. Both performed again, but the judges opted to save Sloth, ending Gargoyle’s time on the show.

Taking off the mask, it was revealed that Gargoyle was, in fact, Marcella Detroit from Shakespears Sister.

Fans were stunned. “Omg I would never have guessed Marcella Detroit!” one said.

“Marcella Detroit is 73! My god she looks good!” another said.

“YES I CALLED IT!!!” a third wrote. However, not everyone was as positive.

“Maybe this Marcella lady could sing at one point, but she definitely can’t now,” one fan said.

Marcella joins Alex Jones, Professor Green, and John Lyndon in being unmasked.

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday, January 24 from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

