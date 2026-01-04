All the theories on the four Masked Singer identities: This Morning favourite; girlband legend; comedian; ’80s pop star

The Masked Singer is back for 2026, but who are the stars behind the masks?

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Saturday night (January 3) with a brand new batch of masked celebs including Moth, Disc Jockey, Gargoyle, Sloth and Can of Worms.

So far, we know Alex Jones was behind Disc Jockey. She was eliminated in episode one. But who do fans think the other masked celebs are? And what clues have they found?

Can of Worms got plenty of viewers talking (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer star Can of Worms

Can of Worms took to the The Masked Singer stage and performed Be Our Guest. Their clues included pastries on a shelf, growing flowers/vegetables and a picture of James May and Richard Hammond.

The judges were quick to point out that they think Can of Worms was putting on an American accent; especially after “stoke” reference. But according to fans, the clues all point to comedian Tom Allen.

The comedian is a hot favourite with fans (Credit: Live At The Apollo/YouTube)

A keen gardener, Tom shares clips from his gardening adventures, fitting in with the flowers and vegetables clue. What’s more, the pastries could also reference him hosting The Great British Bake Off Extra Slice.

On X, one fan said: “Oh hold on…those pastries, if they have ANY link to Bake Off, it may be to do with their companion show An Extra Slice & Tom Allen is one of the hosts of that show, so might be him.”

“It’s Tom Allen !! Stoke clue his completely tour at Stoke. And he’s always on about gardening,” a second agreed. And a third chimed in: “Definitely Tom Allen.”

Sloth’s performance went down a treat (Credit: ITV)

Sloth

Sloth took to the stage with the song Break My Stride from Matthew Wilder and put on a rather energetic performance.

One of their clues referenced the jungle, and Sloth was also seen recording a workout video on a camcorder, hinting they could be an influencer of some sort.

Maya Jama suggested it could be Sam Thompson, after she recalled working with him previously and noted he was “constantly moving” much like Sloth on stage.

Fans think it could be Sam (Credit; ITV)

The This Morning star famously won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2023 too, which would explain the jungle clues.

On X, one person said: “Sloth was most definitely giving Sam Thompson energy.” Another chimed in and added: “Instantly thought Sam Thompson for Sloth, judging by the tweets I’m the only one.”

A 90s pop legend could be behind Moth (Credit: ITV)

Moth

Contestant Moth delivered a stunning rendition of Mariah Carey’s power ballad Hero that went down a treat with the judges and fans.

Their clue package included hints like “facing the music” and an emphasis on the number three. Sloth also said: “I served in the west till my time was up and I returned to my rightful field.”

Davina McCall theorised thought that it could be Sixteen Candles star Molly Ringwald behind the man while Jonathan suggested Jessie J. However, fans have another contender: Sugababes member Keisha Buchanan.

Fans believe Keisha (pictured in the middle) is behind Moth (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Keisha shot to fame in 1998 alongside Mutya Buena and Siobhán Donaghy in the three-piece girl group. She left in 2009 but made a comeback in 2011 with the rest of the original members.

On X, one person said: “Moth sounds exactly like keisha from the sugababes.” Another agreed: “100% even though at times she was trying to hide it, you could still tell it was her.”

A chart-topping singer could be behind Gargoyle (Credit: ITV)

Gargoyle on The Masked Singer

Gargoyle performed Filthy/Gorgeous. Among the clues was a calendar marked the date Saturday, January 13, a badge with 1976 a mysterious photo of Sally Dynevor from Coronation Street.

The judges predicted celebs like Ruby Wax, Mollie King, Helen Flanagan and Frankie Bridge. But fans have another contender: Marcella Detroit from Shakespears Sister.

On a Reddit page, one person referenced the clues and wrote: “The voice fits, as she’s known for her high pitched vocals.

Is the Shakespears Sister star Gargoyle? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She put a photo of Sally Webster face down on a table, and Marcella co-wrote the song “Lay Down Sally” with Eric Clapton. She also worked on his 1976 album “No Reason To Cry”. (Sally and 1976 being clues).”

They also added: “Shakespears Sisters biggest song “Stay” was released January 13th 1992 – which is why January 13th was one of the major clues.”

The Masked Singer airs every weekend on ITV1.

Read more: The Masked Singer bosses forced to remove star from first episode over ‘insensitive lyrics’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know