The Masked Singer fans shut down Loose Women star is Toastie as they ‘work out’ true identity

The Masked Singer fans are certain Toastie isn’t a Loose Women star as they have ‘worked out’ their true identity.

The hit ITV show returned to screens on Saturday night (January 10) with Joel Dommett back at the helm. Monkey Business, Yak, Toastie, Arctic Fox and Conkers stepped up to the stage to fight for their place in the contest. And while it was John Lydon who was unmasked as Yak, it was Toastie who got plenty of people talking.

Despite viewers previously suspecting Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is behind the mask, fans now have another theory…

Toastie performed again (Credit: ITV)

Toastie on The Masked Singer

Toastie returned to The Masked Singer stage on Saturday night (January 10) and performed Whitney Houston’s Run to You.

In the clue package, images of Bolton-born comedian Peter Kay and DJ Sara Cox flashed on-screen. Another clue included Toastie – who speaks with a Brummie accent – revealing they “don’t give up under pressure”.

The panel threw out several high-profile guesses, including Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Hudson. But fans were all pointing the finger at another singer…

Viewers suspect singer Mica Paris (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans predict Mica Paris is Toastie

According to fans, they are certain that The Masked Singer’s Toastie is actually Mica Paris. Singer Mica found fame in the late 1980s releasing hits like My One Temptation and Where Is The Love.

Referring to the Bolton clue, one person said: “Mica Paris is Toastie – sang a song with Michael Bolton!”

A second proclaimed: “I remember seeing Mica Paris on stage singing ‘there’s always me’ and she sounded exactly like Toastie tonight in #TheMaskedSinger I’m convinced!!”

Someone else on Instagram agreed: “Mica Paris duetted with Michael Bolton that could be the Bolton link.” A third chimed in: “Yes I think it could be her, she has that husky voice.”

Some fans think Brenda is Toastie (Credit: ITV)

Is Brenda Edwards Toastie?

Previously, fans suspected Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is behind Toastie. Past clues included Toastie speaking about not giving up under pressure and suggesting they’ve faced criticism in the past.

The VT also featured a diamond and a clown, along with a calendar marked August 20.

There was a nod to being a “rebel with a cause” too, hinting at charity work, and a comment about wanting a “slice of the action”.

Watch The Masked Singer on ITV1 Player and catch the next episode on Saturday, January 17 at 7pm.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘figure out’ Arctic Fox as Strictly Come Dancing legend

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know