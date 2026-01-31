‘What was the point?’ The Masked Singer viewers divided as Mole’s identity revealed

The Masked Singer made a dramatic return to ITV on Saturday night (January 31), and it didn’t waste any time delivering a twist that had fans talking.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall were back in their seats – all looking on top form – alongside host Joel Dommett. Meanwhile, Moth, Can of Worms, Sloth, Toastie, Conkers and Red Panda once again took to the stage, battling it out to stay in the competition.

But while the performances were set to bring the usual fun and flair, all eyes were really on one mystery: the so-called “double agent” Mole.

The Mole was teased last week (Credit: ITV)

What was Mole Dommett doing on The Masked Singer?

Ahead of the episode, fans had been buzzing online about Mole’s true identity. Viewers on Reddit had already clocked how secretive the show was being, with very little footage shown in trailers.

Starting a thread, one fan wrote: “Why do we only literally have 1 trailer with mole in!? It’s so secret! We need more info about mole please Masked Singer UK!”

Mole first appeared last weekend, with viewers told they wouldn’t have long to wait before the mask came off. Brought in as a “double agent”, Mole’s role immediately set tongues wagging – and on Saturday night, the show finally delivered answers.

Olly Murs is the Mole on Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided as Olly Murs revealed as Mole

In a move that surprised many, Joel revealed right at the start of the episode that Mole would be unmasked immediately.

Telling viewers that Mole was “on his way” to the stage, Joel set the tone for what turned out to be a genuinely unexpected moment. While plenty of fans had been convinced Stephen Mulhern was behind the mask, the reality was very different.

As Mole removed his mask, it was revealed that singer Olly Murs had been hiding underneath all along.

After the reveal, Joel asked Olly to stay on as a guest judge for the episode, joining the panel for the rest of the night. The reaction online, however, was mixed.

Some viewers felt short-changed by how quickly the mystery ended. One wrote: “Why reveal him immediately? We weren’t that invested in him because it hasn’t been that long.”

“What was the point of the immediate reveal? It was kind of a let down,” a second penned.

Others quickly realised the reveal ruled Olly out of being behind any of the remaining masks. “This makes my Conkers guess completely wrong!” one fan said, while another added: “Now I have to rethink my other guesses. I did not expect that. Wish we heard him sing!”

Still, plenty of viewers were delighted to see Olly on the show.

One fan summed it up neatly: “OMG Olly, I love him! Wish he was an actual contestant, but I am so happy he’s on the panel.”

Read more: Masked Singer viewers now convinced Toastie is a man after major theory U-turn

What did you think of the Mole reveal on The Masked Singer? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!