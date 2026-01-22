Masked Singer fans convinced this mystery Mole character is about to be revealed in a big surprise

Masked Singer viewers are buzzing after spotting a peculiar Mole character in promo footage for the new series.

Fans reckon something surprising is brewing behind the scenes ahead of this weekend’s show.

The ITV singing competition, filmed last autumn, usually keeps audience members under strict secrecy.

Yet the mystery surrounding Mole seems too tempting for some to resist.

Fans are predicting a twist with this mystery Mole character – second left (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer fans spot mystery Mole

The Mole first appeared in a Christmas advert teasing the 2026 series.

Host Joel Dommett was seen doing the conga alongside dancers, a giant banana, and the Mole.

Viewers quickly learned the banana was linked to this year’s contestant, Monkey Business, as a backing dancer.

But Mole’s role is still unexplained.

On Reddit, one fan pleaded: “Why do we only literally have 1 trailer with Mole in!? It’s so secret! We need more info about Mole please Masked Singer UK!”

Someone claiming inside knowledge responded: “It’s a secret for a reason, they will appear, but it’s meant to be a surprise! idk when they appear but it be later on in the season.”

Other fans chimed in, desperate for clues. One asked: “If you’ve seen Mole live and the answer doesn’t breach NDAs, your help would be greatly appreciated.”

Another teased: “I know what episode but not saying.”

Fans think Mole is Joel Dommett (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mole on The Masked Singer?

Speculation suggests Mole may appear in episode 5, airing this Saturday.

This weekend’s episode promises a double unmasking, too. Could one of those reveal Mole?

The guessing game is already in full swing, with Joel Dommett is emerging as the frontrunner.

One Reddit fan wrote: “OK, I am now fully convinced that the ‘double-unmasking’ involves Mole Dommett.”

Another added: “I can’t believe Mole Dommett! Ep5! YESSSSSSS!”

There is a problem, though. How could Joel do the conga while under the Mole costume at the same time?

Fans will not have to wait much longer to find out if Mole really is a surprise this year – and whether Joel is hiding behind the mask.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV1 at 7pm on Saturday January 24, 2026, with all eight remaining contestants – and possibly Mole – back on stage.

