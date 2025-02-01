All the evidence The Masked Singer’s Bush is EastEnders legend Natalie Cassidy

Fans of The Masked Singer are convinced the famous person wearing the Bush disguise is EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy.

This Morning host Cat Deeley has denied being Pufferfish – although that doesn’t appear to have convinced her boys.

Meanwhile, Teeth turned out to be Mel Giedroyc, leaving viewers with their jaws on the floor.

Theories abound for the identities of the remaining contestants on this series of The Masked Singer. But those at home reckon they’re certain they’ve cracked the case regarding Bush’s secret identity.

Fans of the show are convinced Natalie Cassidy is behind the Bush disguise (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Clues that Bush is Natalie Cassidy

Among the latest clues that Natalie Cassidy is the mystery celeb behind the Bush disguise is a university acceptance from a Dean.

A university Dean? Or someone called Dean?

“Letter of acceptance from the Dean…” one astute X user posted on the social media platform, before adding: “Gaffney?”

Dean Gaffney is an actor best known for his role as Robbie Jackson in EastEnders.

Natalie plays Sonia Fowler in the soap opera. She’s done so since 1993.

Bush’s last performance was a rendition of the song Our House by Madness. Could her house be in the middle of Albert Square, perhaps?

The voice behind the mask has also given various clues that hint at her being Australian, including the words “roo” (as in kangaroo), “wild” and “koala”.

“Who did a show called Wild In Australia?” asks another X user. “Natalie Cassidy!”

Others have called attention to the distinctiveness of Bush’s voice, saying it can’t be anyone but Natalie Cassidy.

Could she be Bush? Or could it be Aussie-born comedian Morgana Robinson? (Credit: The Masked Singer UK/YouTube)

Viewers vote for Natalie Cassidy as Bush

Numerous audience members of The Masked Singer have jumped onto social media to share their thoughts regarding the identity of Bush.

And the most common name to come up is undoubtedly Natalie Cassidy. Could it be her? We’ll just have to wait and see!

I’m thinking Bush is Natalie Cassidy AKA Sonia from Eastenders judging by the voice. #themaskedsingeruk #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/wwnYc5E6tR — Soph ✨️ (@SophieSharpie) January 25, 2025

Bush is Natalie Cassidy AKA Sonia Fowler and I will be not be convinced or told otherwise #maskedsingeruk pic.twitter.com/105NdX10A5 — Jade (@Jadestevensxx) January 25, 2025

The other name coming up is Morgana Robinson, an Australian-born British comedian, impressionist and actress. Again: Australian-born. Could the references to Australia be evidence that Bush is, in fact, Morgana Robinson?

Could she be doing an impression of Natalie Cassidy? An impression so impressive that it’s catching the British public off guard?

The Masked Singer is on Saturday (February 1) at 7pm.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘work out’ Snail’s identity as The Corrs lead vocalist Andrea Corr

Do you think Bush is Natalie? Or someone else? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix