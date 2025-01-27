On This Morning today (January 27), Cat Deeley addressed rumours that she’s currently taking part in The Masked Singer.

Over the weekend, more clues hinted that Cat was Pufferfish. And even Davina McCall seemed convinced that it was the This Morning host.

But when Ben Shephard brought the rumours to Cat’s attention, she revealed that even members of her own family think she’s lying to them.

Cat Deeley did her best Pufferfish impression on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Cat Deeley addresses The Masked Singer rumours

At the beginning of This Morning today, Ben asked Cat if she had a busy weekend, before asking her about the “moonlighting” she had done.

He said: “Did anyone else spot this? Cat Deeley rumoured to be Pufferfish on The Masked Singer.”

Ben went on to share why he initially doubted it was Cat. He said: “I thought the Pufferfish was American. But you lived in America. You can do an American accent.”

Cat agreed with her co-host, but admitted even her sons think it is her.

The TV star said: “I do think the person is American. But both of my boys were absolutely convinced it was me. It was like an episode of The Traitors going on in my house.”

Ben added even more clues, after linking the song Pufferfish sang at the weekend to Cat, insisting: “You love Teddy Swims as well. You’re a big Teddy Swims fan. And Pufferfish has the lovely long legs. And the squiggly arms.”

Cat confirmed her sons think it’s her (Credit: ITV)

‘I am still convinced it’s you’

While Ben was sharing his clues, Cat was copying Pufferfish’s dance moves.

And when Ben pointed out that she hasn’t denied the claims, she admitted: “I can do the Pufferfish face. But no, it really isn’t me. I don’t know who it is.”

While Cat seemed very adamant that it wasn’t her, Ben didn’t seem fully convinced.

The Tipping Point host responded: “No idea. But I am still convinced it is you.”

With the secrecy of the show, fans will have to wait and see if Cat was bluffing or telling the truth. But with the evidence is so strong that even her own sons thought it was her, could she be lying?

