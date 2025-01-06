Kate Garraway reveals ‘struggle’ behind the scenes on The Masked Singer after being unmasked as Spag Bol

GMB’s Kate Garraway was unmasked as The Masked Singer’s Spag Bol over the weekend.

However, it seems there was one aspect of the experience that Kate didn’t expect to find so difficult.

Last night (January 5), Kate was revealed to be under the Spag Bol mask. And, in her first TV appearance since the unmasking – on her show Good Morning Britain – the star revealed a little more information on what it’s really like behind the scenes of the secretive show.

Kate Garraway was revealed as The Masked Singer Spag Bol (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer star Kate Garraway on strict backstage rules

Of course, the whole point of the show is for nobody to know who’s under the masks, but the secrecy is iron tight – to the point that the stars are not allowed to say one word to anyone on set before they perform.

Speaking about her time on the show, Kate admitted “it was so much fun”, despite believing she was “absolutely dreadful”.

However, Kate wasn’t prepared for just how intent on secrecy the show truly is. Especially when it came to actually heading to the studio.

She revealed: “They pick you up. Then they pull into a field before you go to location. You have to cover all of your skin and hair. Then they put a black visor on. Black jogging bottoms, black boots. And a T-shirt that says ‘do not talk to me’.

Kate ‘struggled’ with being silent on set (Credit: ITV)

‘Huge struggle’

Kate, along with the other contestants, had to stay completely silent. Because if she were to speak, her voice could be easily recognised.

“You are not allowed to speak. At all,” she continued. “None of the crew or the staff could talk to you. So I had to be silent. Which was a huge struggle to be honest.”

Due to spending so long in silence, Kate admitted that when she got to sing she was “just relieved to be able to make any noise”.

Another thing she had never considered was the gestures while on stage. In normal circumstances, when singing, people would be able to see each others’ faces. But that’s not the case with this show.

Kate confirmed: “You would find yourself smiling and pleading visually for love.” But when she remembered they couldn’t actually see her face, she “ended up with weird spaghetti arms” as it was the only thing she could move!

Prue Leith was the next contestant eliminated. She performed as Pegasus. There are currently 10 stars left in the competition – and fans have some wild theories about who’s who!

Read more: Kate Garraway’s emotional statement on the first anniversary of Derek’s death

What are your predictions for the other contestants? Did you predict Kate? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.