Comedian and TV star Mel Giedroyc was unveiled as Teeth during tonight’s (January 25) episode of The Masked Singer.

The former Bake Off host week by week had viewers stumped, with many confused about what gender they could be. Popular guesses for Teeth over the weeks have included Alan Carr, Harry Hill, Sue Pollard, and Jeff Buckley, to name a few.

Even the panel of judges — Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, and newbie Maya Jama — were left guessing until the very end.

Masked Singer: Mel Giedroyc unveiled as Teeth

During tonight’s episode, Teeth found themselves in the bottom two alongside Bear after receiving the least amount of votes from the studio audience.

It was down to the panel to decide who they wanted to see return next weekend. Despite being their second time in the bottom two, they decided to save Bear once again.

As a result, Teeth was eliminated from the competition. With the panel guessing a range of celebs from Fearne Cotton to Sue Pollard, they failed to identify Teeth as Mel, who has been a popular guess during previous series.

‘Absolutely kicking myself’

Just like Davina, Maya, Jonathan, and Mo, viewers at home were also surprised to see Mel as Teeth.

“Teeth ? I would never have guessed #maskedsingeruk,” one user wrote on X.

“Absolutely gobsmacked at who teeth turned out to be!!!” another person shared.

“Omg Mel Giedroyc, wouldn’t have had a clue,” a third remarked.

“NO WAY HOW DID I NOT GET MEL GIEDROYC? Absolutely kicking myself,” a fourth viewer said.

“Well i would never have guessed! Great one!” a fifth shared.

“Ok I would have never guess that,” a sixth user wrote.

‘I didn’t think I’d get this far’

Following her unmasking, Mel revealed in her first interview since her exit that she feels “really elated” about her time on the show.

When asked if The Masked Singer is a “career highlight”, she said: “Listen, if you told me you’re going to have a chance to sing the Neighbours theme tune dressed as an enormous pair of wind up teeth with pink tights and big pink flapping feet, I would say I could stop my career now. For me that is the pinnacle!”

Mel shared that she didn’t tell her co-star and series two contestant Sue Perkins that she was taking part in the show, insisting that she won’t be annoyed because “she never told me”.

She added: “So right back at ya girlfriend.”

The only person who knew Mel had signed up for the show was her husband, who she said took it “really seriously”.

As for being unmasked halfway through the series, she said: “I just feel it’s a win-win. I didn’t think I’d get this far, I think I’ve got over halfway which is great! It’s been so fun.”

The Masked Singer returns next Saturday (February 1) at 7pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV & STV Player.

