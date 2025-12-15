Channel 5 thriller The Imposter is full of ‘twists and turns’ and features three soap legends in the cast

Channel 5 is lining up another twisty thriller, and The Imposter is already shaping up to be one to watch – not least because it boasts no fewer than three soap legends in the cast.

The broadcaster has carved out a reputation for short-run dramas packed with secrets, shocks and last-minute reveals, and this one looks set to follow that winning formula. Expect plenty of tension, shifting loyalties and the sort of cliffhangers that make it very hard to switch off.

If you were hooked by this year’s four-part thriller The Game, starring Robson Green and Jason Watkins, this should be right up your street. Throw in a glamorous setting and some serious soap royalty, and it feels like a very safe bet.

So what exactly is The Imposter about, who’s starring in it and where is it set? Here’s everything you need to know about Channel 5’s upcoming drama, including plot details, cast, filming location, start date and how many episodes to expect.

Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne as Helen in The Imposter (Credit: Channel 5)

What’s the plot of The Imposter on Channel 5?

Much like Channel 5 thrillers The Feud and The Inheritance, The Imposter focuses on a family at war – and some pretty horrible characters.

A synopsis tells us: “A splashy seaside hotel in a coastal Victorian town becomes the centre of a bitter family dispute as matriarch Helen refuses to sell, despite pressure from her three adult children. But Helen is hiding a secret: a daughter she gave up for adoption decades ago…”

When long lost child Amanda suddenly appears in Helen’s life, the mum welcomes her with open arms. But is Amanda who she says she is? Short answer: No.

The lucrative hotel is the “ultimate prize” and a twisted scheme soon spirals into betrayal and ultimately, murder.

The announcement about the upcoming thriller came at the same time as some other exciting TV news, including a festive special of The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and a series 2 of The Hardacres.

How many episodes is it?

The Imposter will be four episodes of one hour each (including ads).

This follows the format of previous Channel 5 thrillers, including The Teacher, and The Au Pair.

The ensemble cast of The Imposter is largely made up of Australian actors (Credit: Channel 5)

Where was The Imposter on Channel 5 filmed?

The series began production in Victoria, Australia, in August 2025. So you won’t be surprised to hear there are some stunning locations in the show.

The four-part series is being produced by Fremantle Australia for Channel 5. Of course, soap fans will know that Fremantle is famous for Neighbours.

Who’s in the cast?

As soap actors go, here are some of the most iconic! Neighbours legend Jackie Woodburne will lead the cast as matriarch Helen. Of course, the Australian actress is most famous for playing Susan in the now axed soap. We’re told viewers will see her “like you’ve never seen before”. She certainly looks dowdy!

Kym Marsh will play Helen’s long-lost daughter Amanda, whose true intentions are unclear.

Like Jackie, Kym is perhaps best known for her soap role. She portrayed Michelle Connor in Coronation Street from 2006 to 2019. Since then, she’s hosted Morning Live, and appeared in Waterloo Road, and The Syndicate.

Dannii Minogue returns to the silver screen in her first locally produced TV drama in more than three decades. She’s best known for playing Emma Jackson in Home and Away’s heyday (1989 to 1990), as well as her singing and presenting career. Of course, she’s also known for her very famous sister Kylie!

The cast also includes Offspring star Don Hany (The Survivors) and Jane Harber (In Limbo).

The ensemble will also include: Charlie Clausen (Home and Away), Jackson Gallagher (Wentworth), Chi Nguyen (Fisk), Kabir Singh (The Tourist) and newcomer Adeline Williams.

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor, 5 commented: “I am delighted to have such a stellar cast and three hugely iconic female stars in the key roles in Jackie, Kym and Dannii. The Imposter promises to keep viewers gripped with its intense twists and turns.”

Three soap icons – Dannii Minogue, Kym Marsh, and Jackie Woodburne – unite in The Imposter [Credit: Channel 5]

When’s the start date?

The four-part series will air across consecutive nights, making it perfect for a midweek binge if you love your drama fast-paced and full of twists. The first episode airs on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Episode two follows the very next night on Tuesday, December 16 at 9pm. This is before episode three lands on Wednesday, December 17, also at 9pm.

The drama then builds to its finale on Thursday, December 18, with the final episode airing at 9pm on Channel 5.

How can I watch it?

The Imposter will also be available to stream on Channel 5 and Channel5.com, making it easy to catch up if you miss an episode. Or you can dive straight back in once the twists start piling up.

And if the series leaves you in the mood for more drama, you’re in luck. Channel 5 already has a growing library of thrillers ready to binge. This includes The Au Pair starring David Suchet and the tense psychological drama The Drowning with Jill Halfpenny.

Safe to say, there’s no shortage of dark secrets, shocking reveals and addictive storytelling waiting on the streaming channel.

The Imposter is arriving on Channel 5 on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 9pm on Channel 5.

